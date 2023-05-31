Volunteering not just something to do in our spare time, but reflects the Singapore we want: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - There is still much room to grow the spirit of community service across the country, President Halimah Yacob said at a community event on Wednesday.

This is though more are now volunteering today: over 64,000 volunteers have signed up to give their time and energy through the SG Cares Volunteer Centres (VCs), which were first started in 2018 under SG Cares, the nationwide volunteerism movement. About a quarter of them volunteer regularly, noted President Halimah.

The 24 VCs, which are in every town, match volunteers and resources with community needs, and also channels donations-in-kind to the right beneficiaries. To date, more than 437,000 beneficiaries have been helped, said Madam Halimah.

Speaking at the launch of the #GiveAsOneSG campaign to spur more people to volunteer as part of Singapore’s National Day celebrations, she said that volunteers become a part of something larger than themselves.

“We meet people with different life circumstances; we learn to appreciate the diversity in our communities; and we understand the important role we can play in making our neighbourhoods safer, stronger, and more vibrant” she said at an event at Chua Chu Kang Community Club.

“We become part of a community with a sense of shared identity and mutual responsibility towards one another.”

The VCs have played a crucial role in creating opportunities for Singaporeans to volunteer for causes which they are passionate about, she noted. For instance, the centres have to date trained more than 5,000 volunteer leaders, and also built 3,000 partnerships with community organisations.

On their part, the centres, which are operated by community-based organisations appointed by the SG Cares Office, are also stepping up their recruitment of volunteers.

For instance, Fei Yue Community Services launched a new programme at the event to grow its volunteer pool for its town-based initiatives. The organisation operates three centres: in Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok and Hougang.

The centres are looking for more volunteers to support residents with mental health conditions and vulnerable seniors who are isolated. They will also get to chaperone outings for seniors to keep them active, or accompany them on medical appointments.

Madam Halimah said that volunteerism is “our collective responsibility”, as part of building a Singapore that cares for one another.

According to the Ministry of Community Culture, Community and Youth, in the past year, the total number of volunteers and beneficiaries grew by 67 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

Calling volunteerism a “crucial aspect of nation-building”, Madam Halimah encouraged all Singaporeans to step forward and make time for others.