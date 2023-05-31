Volunteering not just something to do in our spare time, but reflects the Singapore we want: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - There is still much room to grow the spirit of community service across the country, President Halimah Yacob said at a community event on Wednesday.
This is though more are now volunteering today: over 64,000 volunteers have signed up to give their time and energy through the SG Cares Volunteer Centres (VCs), which were first started in 2018 under SG Cares, the nationwide volunteerism movement. About a quarter of them volunteer regularly, noted President Halimah.
The 24 VCs, which are in every town, match volunteers and resources with community needs, and also channels donations-in-kind to the right beneficiaries. To date, more than 437,000 beneficiaries have been helped, said Madam Halimah.
Speaking at the launch of the #GiveAsOneSG campaign to spur more people to volunteer as part of Singapore’s National Day celebrations, she said that volunteers become a part of something larger than themselves.
“We meet people with different life circumstances; we learn to appreciate the diversity in our communities; and we understand the important role we can play in making our neighbourhoods safer, stronger, and more vibrant” she said at an event at Chua Chu Kang Community Club.
“We become part of a community with a sense of shared identity and mutual responsibility towards one another.”
The VCs have played a crucial role in creating opportunities for Singaporeans to volunteer for causes which they are passionate about, she noted. For instance, the centres have to date trained more than 5,000 volunteer leaders, and also built 3,000 partnerships with community organisations.
On their part, the centres, which are operated by community-based organisations appointed by the SG Cares Office, are also stepping up their recruitment of volunteers.
For instance, Fei Yue Community Services launched a new programme at the event to grow its volunteer pool for its town-based initiatives. The organisation operates three centres: in Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Batok and Hougang.
The centres are looking for more volunteers to support residents with mental health conditions and vulnerable seniors who are isolated. They will also get to chaperone outings for seniors to keep them active, or accompany them on medical appointments.
Madam Halimah said that volunteerism is “our collective responsibility”, as part of building a Singapore that cares for one another.
According to the Ministry of Community Culture, Community and Youth, in the past year, the total number of volunteers and beneficiaries grew by 67 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.
Calling volunteerism a “crucial aspect of nation-building”, Madam Halimah encouraged all Singaporeans to step forward and make time for others.
The #GiveAsOneSG initiative is a collaboration between the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 Executive Committee and the SG Cares Volunteer Centres.
Those who are keen to know where and how they can volunteer can check out the National Day website, which will be continually refreshed with new volunteering opportunities until Aug 9.
Activities include packing and and distributing meals or befriending families. Those who are interested can sign up through the SG Cares app or in person at VCs, where you may stand a chance to receive an NDP token of appreciation.
There will also be a blood donation drive organised by the Singapore Red Cross Society on June 17, in conjunction with World Blood Donor Day.
Madam Halimah said that no matter how big or small the contribution, every act of volunteering makes a difference.
The 53 residents at Pertapis Centre for Women and Girls have been regularly volunteers in Hougang, working with the VC in the town, to clean homes of elderly and distribute flyers with information about seniors outreach programmes.
Each month, different groups of girls and young women, aged between 10 and 20 years old, will spend about half a day volunteering.
Ms Sarah Sulaiman, the acting head for the home, said that the girls and young women often receives help from others in the community, so volunteering is a good way for them to give back.
As some for the residents have been in the system for years and do not often get to interact with adults, she added: “Volunteering with the elderly builds their confidence, self-esteem and interpersonal skills. They are really proud that they can be part of the community, instead of just receiving help.”
Meanwhile, Ms Grace Teo, the vice-chairman of the South View Primary School Parents Association (SVPA) said that partnering with the VC in Choa Chu Kang helped the group find volunteering activities that were suitable for both parents and children.
In 2022, members of the South View Primary School Parents Association (SVPA) and their children started cleaning homes of elderly people in rental flats on an ad-hoc basis. Soon, they received requests from residents to paint their homes, which they were unable to do because of the pandemic.
Through the second half of 2022, some 130 parents and students painted about 15 homes, using the association’s funds set aside for such activities. In 2023, SVPA organised a carnival at an aged home that included performances and a lucky draw, said SVPA’s vice-chairman Grace Teo.
Ms Teo said that volunteering was a meaningful way to give back, and is an opportunity for parents and children to talk about how they can help the less fortunate.
Her advice to those who are on the fence about volunteering?
“There’re so many things to help out with. Just do it,” she said. “You may not feel that what you’re doing makes a lot of difference, but to (the beneficiaries), it does.”