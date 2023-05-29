President Halimah Yacob: A president of ‘firsts’ and S’pore’s first female head of state

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob announced on Monday that she will not stand for re-election in the upcoming presidential election. In her six years in office, she has championed social causes and spoken up for vulnerable groups such as those with disabilities or older workers. Here are five points to note about her presidency:

1. A president of ‘firsts’

As the nation’s eighth and first female president, Madam Halimah has been vocal about gender equality, as seen, for example, when she spoke out in support of the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development released by the Government in 2022.

She has also spoken at various forums such as the Women’s Forum Global Meeting.

Madam Halimah is also the first Malay president since Mr Yusof Ishak who held the post from 1965 to 1970, and the first head of state to live in public housing while in office.

After being declared president on Sept 13, 2017, she continued to live in her Yishun flat, and had earlier told reporters she intended to live there during her term.

However, due to security challenges, she moved out subsequently, though not to the Istana.

2. Outspoken on social issues

Apart from championing gender equality, Madam Halimah has spoken her mind on various social issues, such as the need to protect older workers.

In October 2022, she said any changes to the law on retirement and re-employment should not remove protections for older workers from being dismissed on account of their age.

She also spoke up for victims when she called for a review of the law that allows men over 50 years of age to avoid the cane, in December the same year.

In a Facebook post then, she said: “Rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are 50 years old.

“It’s ironic that they could escape from the pain caused by caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma and irreparable damage that they cruelly inflicted on their victims which will last a lifetime.”

3. Promoting interfaith harmony

Madam Halimah has long been a strong proponent of building interfaith relationships and encouraging multicultural dialogue.

In 2019, she mooted the International Conference on Cohesive Societies, hosted by organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. Over the years, it has brought people together to discuss topics such as faith, identity and cohesion.