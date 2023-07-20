Experience and independence key to voters, not age: Observers on presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Should only one of the two between Mr Goh and Mr Ng be dropped by the PEC, experts said this would put pressure on the committee to be more transparent in its decision-making process.

Said NUS adjunct law professor Kevin Tan: “I have long advocated greater transparency on the PEC’s decision-making process. It is not good for the institution to keep things shrouded unless challenged legally.”

Political analyst Felix Tan, a Nanyang Technological University (NTU) associate lecturer, concurred, saying: “The selection by the PEC is often shrouded in a blanket of secrecy.

“Similar to electoral boundaries, no one seems to be privy to the processes of the decisions. After all, these decisions concern all Singaporeans, and it would certainly be disingenuous when the PEC is not upfront about how they derive and make their decisions.”

In the event that all three are successful and there is a three-way fight, observers stressed that it is early days yet and it is hard to tell how the race will shake out.

NTU’s Dr Tan said there was a possibility there might not be a clear winner, with each candidate getting a small fraction of the votes and “once again, dividing the support for any one individual”.

In the 2011 presidential election, Dr Tony Tan won with 35.2 per cent of the vote, while Dr Tan Cheng Bock received 34.85 per cent. Mr Tan Jee Say and Mr Tan Kin Lian received 25.04 per cent and 4.91 per cent each.

Singapore Management University (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said that so far, Mr Ng has positioned himself as being from the establishment, but not party or government.

“He is positioning himself in the same camp as Mr Goh. Both men have used the word independent to describe themselves,” he said.

“My sense is that Mr Ng and Mr Goh could well be competing for the same votes, should both men qualify to run. These are voters who, all things being equal, might prefer someone not closely tied to the government and/or the party,’ he added.

There will also be Singaporeans who will treat Mr Ng and Mr Tharman as being allied with the Government, and so will consider them, “colloquially but inaccurately, not independent”, said Prof Tan.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst, said that Mr Ng could appeal to the middle ground voter, being seen as the in between of Mr Tharman and Mr Goh. The litmus test would then be how he connects with and persuades more of this group to vote for him.

“Right now, it seems the middle ground is in favour of Mr Tharman but the sentiments will wax and wane until it is time to cast their vote,” he said.

Dr Koh said voters may make a distinction between those associated with the governing party, and those who are not.

Only Mr Tharman, she pointed out, has that strong association with the party.

Voters could also make the distinction between those who not only understand, but were part of the management of Singapore’s national reserves - something which is integral to one of the president’s custodial powers, she added.

Only Mr Goh is not part of that group.