‘I certainly much prefer a contest’, says Tharman of upcoming presidential election

SINGAPORE – Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who intends to run in the upcoming presidential election, said on Sunday that he hoped for a contest and would not be “on the same team” as the Government if elected.

Speaking at the opening of ActiveSG Sport Village @ Jurong Town, he described his current role in the Government as being a defender in a football team, citing an analogy he has used in the past.

But he added that if he becomes president, he will be more like a referee.

“On football, I’m not on the same team as the Government once I’m president. Be very clear about that,” he said when asked by the media to use a sporting analogy to explain why he intends to run and what positions his fellow Jurong GRC MPs play.

“All I meant is that my cast of mind all along has been that I like being a defence. But I’m not in the same team.”

At the launch of the sport village on Sunday, Mr Tharman tried his hand at indoor hockey and met residents who wished him well.

Since making known his intention to step down as a senior minister and leave the People’s Action Party to run in the presidential election, Mr Tharman has been touted by commentators as a trump card in the polls.

Some have also speculated that his popularity may deter other contestants.

Asked about this on Sunday, he said: “We have to see who comes up. But I certainly much prefer a contest.”

“Having a contest is important for me. I much rather win or lose with the contest. My whole approach is not to shy away from competition, it has always been that way. It’s how I prove myself.”