Economist, sportsman and poet: 6 things about SM Tharman, who will run for president

SINGAPORE – Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday he plans to resign from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and step down from his posts as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies on July 7 to run for president in the upcoming election.

Here are six things to know about the 66-year-old, who is stepping aside from politics after 22 years.

1. ‘One of the best economic minds’

Before entering politics, Mr Tharman started his career at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 1982 as an economist. He was later absorbed into the administrative service in the Education Ministry in 1995, but rejoined MAS in 1997.

At a time when being a non-scholarship holder was seen as a disadvantage in the civil service, he managed to get the highest grade among his cohort, reported The Straits Times in 2004.

He received the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 1999, and was appointed managing director of MAS in 2001.

During his time at MAS, he also became a member of the committee chaired by then Deputy Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to review the financial services sector.

He was widely acknowledged as one of the key architects of wide-ranging reforms that liberalised the financial sector and developed Singapore as a financial hub, and was later described as Singapore’s financial czar after about nine years as finance minister.

Those who worked with him called him “one of the best economic minds in Singapore”.