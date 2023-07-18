George Goh on what he would do as president, and how he measures up to Tharman

SINGAPORE - Businessman and presidential hopeful George Goh has heard many “angry people” complain about the criterion for private-sector candidates to enter the presidential race.

A candidate needs to have run a company with $500 million in shareholder equity for three years, and Mr Goh says some people think this makes it too difficult for anyone to qualify. They also feel that the criterion for public-sector candidates should be raised in the same vein, he adds.

But Mr Goh, who made known his intention to run for president in June, takes a more sanguine view of the criterion put in place in 2016, which aims to take into account the growth of the economy and the national reserves.

To him, it helps to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“I did some thinking. Okay, you raised the bar so high. What it means to say is that the one who can come forward, can take (the public-sector candidate) on any time. He’s really like Mike Tyson. He must be the heavyweight,” he says, comparing the private-sector candidate to the iconic American boxer.

“Do you know why he’s the heavyweight? It’s because they never raised the bar (for public-sector candidates), that means they’re still at middleweight, right?”

In an hour-long interview with The Straits Times, Mr Goh talks about how his private-sector experience gives him an edge over presidential hopeful and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.