Opera singer, philanthropist, entrepreneur: 6 things to know about presidential hopeful George Goh

SINGAPORE - Entrepreneur George Goh is the second person to throw his hat into the ring for the upcoming presidential election, having made his intentions known in a press statement on Monday.

Here are six things to know about Mr Goh, who will be squaring up against Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the polls, if found eligible.

1. Entrepreneur

The 63-year-old is the group executive chairman of Ossia International, a Singapore Exchange-listed company that deals in consumer products such as footwear and apparel.

Market data from the Wall Street Journal shows that Ossia International averaged about $50m in shareholder equity from 2021 to 2023.

According to his personal website, Mr Goh has owned seven listed companies across Singapore, Britain and Australia, including the company that runs sports retail store World of Sports.

During his 40 years as an entrepreneur, he has owned over 100 companies across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the United States, stated the website.

2. Philanthropist

In 2015, Mr Goh and his wife Lysa Sumali co-founded Border Mission, a charity to support those in need in Singapore, the Himalayan region and developing countries.

Mr Goh’s website says the charity has reached out to elderly cardboard collectors to provide better trolleys and help advocate for better prices for their collected items, as well as worked with centres to help people with disabilities meet their specific living needs.

Mr Goh has also made trips to the Himalayas to provide educational, medical and community care outreach in the region.