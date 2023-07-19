Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song announces bid for Singapore presidential election

SINGAPORE – Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song turned up at the Elections Department (ELD) on Wednesday around 10.30am, accompanied by his fiancee.

The 75-year-old had told The Straits Times on July 15 that he was “deliberating” running for president, as it was an issue of great national importance and there would be immense personal implications.

After collecting his forms, Mr Ng told reporters outside ELD that he has three reasons to run for president: To give Singaporeans a choice; because he has been involved in building up the reserves; and as he is independent.

Noting the president’s critical role of safeguarding the reserves, Mr Ng said he had helped build up Singapore’s assets in his 45 years first at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, then at GIC.

Mr Ng, who retired from the sovereign wealth fund in 2013 after 27 years there, is currently the executive chairman of investment firm Avanda Investment Management.

He co-founded the firm with two former GIC colleagues in 2015.

He also emphasised his lack of political affiliations, and that Singapore needs a president who is “independent of any political party to safeguard the integrity of our institutions”.

Mr Ng said that he had been mulling whether to run for some months, and that the “deluge of negative news” about political office-holders in recent days helped to make his decision.

“I feel that, at a time like this, it is so important that good people should come forward to serve the country, because the future of Singapore depends critically on good people coming forward to serve the country,” he said.

He added that Singapore has given him much, and that at this stage of his life he has decided to serve his country one more time, with the support of his family.

“I have never been a political figure – my work has been professional and low-key,” he said. “I never sought the limelight; I concentrated on my public responsibilities.”

Mr Ng said that while many in the public service knows who he is, many Singaporeans do not. “I will put this right in the coming weeks.”

He added: “The people of Singapore do not want another walkover. I am standing so that you can choose your president.”