Over 800 hospital beds to be set aside in Covid-19 fight, non-critical operations postponed

SINGAPORE - Hospitals here will set aside more than 800 beds in the next two weeks for Covid-19 patients amid an increase in cases brought on by the XBB strain of the Omicron variant.

Non-critical operations will be postponed as public hospitals prioritise their resources to cater to the needs of Covid-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday that while hospitals are currently able to cope with the number of Covid-19 cases, it is important to preserve capacity, especially as cases continue to climb.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the rise could potentially add stress to emergency departments.

"We therefore focus on managing the patient emergency departments so that we can assure that those who are seriously ill and require urgent care will continue to be properly treated," he added.

He said hospitals already have contingency measures in place. These include activating doctors and nurses in inpatient units to redeploy to emergency departments, as well as preparing more beds and holding spaces to cope with any increase in cases.

At present, the bed occupancy of hospitals stands at about 93 per cent, with 200 additional beds already activated.

As at Friday, there were nine cases in the intensive care units of hospitals, with more than 50 made available purely for Covid-19 cases, which Associate Professor Mak noted is adequate.

And 670 acute isolation beds have been set aside for Covid-19 cases, with current bed occupancy at just under 8 per cent, with another 100 beds to be made available across three public hospitals next week.

Although non-critical operations will be placed on the backburner, he stressed that doctors will triage patients accordingly and prioritise those with medical conditions that would deteriorate if immediate treatment is not rendered.