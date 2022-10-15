S’pore’s Covid-19 XBB infections to peak in mid-Nov, cannot rule out bringing back mask rules

SINGAPORE - The current wave of Covid-19 infections is being driven by the XBB sub-variant, and is expected to peak at 15,000 daily cases by about mid-November.

Projections based on previous waves of infection show that Singapore has adequate healthcare capacity to cope with the rise in coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday.

Public hospitals here have already used various measures, such as deferring non-urgent admissions, to provide 200 more beds to care for Covid-19 patients.

In the coming two weeks, public hospitals will operate a total of more than 800 beds for Covid-19 patients, the ministry said. Capacity at Covid-19 treatment facilities will also be ramped up in stages to provide over 800 beds by November.

"This is likely to be a short and sharp wave driven by XBB, but contributed to no small extent by reinfections," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference.

While Singapore is striving to never go back to the restrictions of the circuit breaker period during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, Mr Ong urged Singaporeans to take personal responsibility amid the new wave of infections. Bringing back stricter mask mandates or other safe management measures cannot be ruled out, he added.

"Maybe we put back our masks, say indoors, or indoors and outdoors, if the situation requires it... We may have to step up VDS (vaccination-differentiated safe management measures) to an appropriate level in order to protect those who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations." said Mr Ong.

"We are monitoring the XBB wave closely and the impact on the healthcare system to see if some of these measures are necessary."