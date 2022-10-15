Four guidelines on living with Covid-19 amid XBB wave

SINGAPORE - As Singapore continues to live with Covid-19 amid the XBB wave, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung raised four important guidelines:

1. Keeping up to date with vaccination

Those aged above 50 who have received three shots or had taken the last shot more than five months ago are advised to receive the bivalent version of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine.

Even as vaccine supplies are coming in, priority is now given to those aged above 50, as they are more likely to be severely ill if infected, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

About 4,200 people took the bivalent vaccine jab yesterday when the vaccination was rolled out, he said.

Mr Ong said that more people are expected to take the vaccination and the vaccination centres will be open every day if needed. Currently, joint testing and vaccination centres (JVTC) are only open from Monday to Saturday afternoon.

"Get your vaccination updated, it will prevent you from becoming severely ill if you are infected," he said.