11,732 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; spike driven by XBB variant but severe cases remain low

The spike, while largely driven by the XBB variant, is seeing low severe cases, said the MOH. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Li Ying
Updated
Published
28 min ago

SINGAPORE - There were 11,732 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, more than doubling from the 4,719 new local cases the day before.

The spike, while largely driven by the XBB variant, is seeing low severe cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH is also initiating POFMA action against rumours circulating via WhatsApp that Singapore is having a rapid and large increase in cases with severe illness and deaths due to the circulating XBB strain.

While the post-weekend spike today is driven by the XBB strain, MOH said that "the number of severe cases has remained relatively low. This is very likely due to the resilience built up through vaccination and previous waves of infection."

MOH added the large majority of patients continue to report mild symptoms such as sore throat or slight fever, especially if they have been vaccinated.

There were 11 ICU cases and 50 who need oxygen supplementation - a figure MOH said is "just slightly higher than the level observed in the past few months."

In comparison, at the peak of the previous Delta 171 were warded and 308 needed oxygen supplementation, while during the height of the Omicron wave 54 were warded in ICU) and 242 needed oxygen supplementation.

More On This Topic
15 out of 100 Covid-19 cases in S'pore reinfected, may be another wave
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top