Curbs on number of visitors at hospitals, residential care homes as Covid-19 cases rise

SINGAPORE - Visitor safe management measures at all hospital wards and residential care homes will be tightened for four weeks, starting from Oct 14 to Nov 10, amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said patients will be allowed only two pre-designated visitors for the whole of their admission, and only one of them can be at the bedside at any one time.

Critically ill patients will be allowed up to five pre-designated visitors, of which two can be at their bedside at any one time.

The visiting duration will be limited to 30 minutes.

In exceptional situations - such as for critically ill patients, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and for patients requiring additional care support - visitors may be allowed to stay beyond 30 minutes on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the hospital.

Those in residential care homes may have up to four pre-designated visitors, and only one visitor may be allowed at any one time with the duration capped at 30 minutes.

Visitors to hospitals and residential care homes are to ensure that they are well and are strongly encouraged to take an antigen rapid test on the day of their visits.

There were 11,732 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, more than double the 4,719 new local cases the day before.

MOH added that the hospital emergency departments are seeing a high number of patients daily.

Members of the public are advised to head there only for emergency conditions.

"MOH will review and calibrate these measures regularly in line with the evolving Covid-19 situation," MOH said.

"We seek the understanding and cooperation of patients, residents, and their family members and loved ones as we work to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in our healthcare institutions."