Observers question WP leaders’ decision to take Leon Perera and Nicole Seah’s denials at face value

SINGAPORE – On Wednesday, the Workers’ Party (WP) announced at a media conference that its Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and senior party leader Nicole Seah had resigned from the party, after initially lying about an extramarital affair.

This was two days after a 15-second video clip of the pair was circulated online, showing Mr Perera stroking Ms Seah’s hand at a restaurant. Mr Perera and Ms Seah are both married with children.

Political observers The Straits Times spoke to said that the WP leaders’ acceptance of Mr Perera and Ms Seah’s initial denials, without thorough investigation, raises questions about the extent of political parties’ oversight of their members.

At the same time, they said, it is unrealistic to expect politicians not to have human failings.

They also said that the WP will have to fight even harder to establish its brand, build trust, and wrest seats from the ruling People’s Action Party.