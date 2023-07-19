Scholar, civil servant and man of many hats: 5 things about ex-WP MP Leon Perera

SINGAPORE – Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera has resigned from the party, barely a term after he was elected as part of the opposition party’s Aljunied GRC team in 2020.

The 53-year-old stepped down on Wednesday after his affair with fellow WP member Nicole Seah was exposed on Monday, when a video began circulating online.

The video, which showed him stroking her hand at a restaurant, had sparked discussion, with sources telling The Straits Times that the affair had gone on for some time. It has also been revealed that WP leaders were informed of the inappropriate relationship in early 2021, but Mr Perera denied it when questioned.

Here is what you need to know about the married father of two.

1. Stellar academic performer

Before he became a Public Service Commission scholar, Mr Perera studied at Anglo-Chinese School and subsequently Hwa Chong Junior College.

He spent his undergraduate years at the University of Oxford, where he graduated from Exeter College – the university’s fourth-oldest college – with a double first-class honours degree in philosophy, politics and economics.

He was awarded the Gibbs Prize in politics – an award given to undergraduates who demonstrate outstanding performance – in 1992, his final year at Oxford.

2. Former civil servant

Following his graduation, Mr Perera joined the public service in 1992, working in the Economic Development Board (EDB).

As a senior officer in the statutory board’s International Business Development Division, he was involved in policy planning that supported the Republic’s regional investments.

He later became the assistant head of the EDB’s Enterprise Development Division, and assisted in the growth of large Singaporean companies in the service sector, which spanned several industries.

He served most of his bond and told ST in a 2015 interview that he “liquidated the final part, which is a small portion”, without elaborating further.

3. Man of many hats

After his stint in the public service, Mr Perera headed the consulting arm of a private company.

Then, in 2000, he co-founded his own – Spire Research and Consulting, which specialises in research and consultancy for global emerging markets.

He was its chief executive until 2021, and saw the business expand to more than 100 cities across the world. He currently sits as its chairman.

Besides his professional endeavours, he also volunteered, including with a family service centre and several non-profit organisations.