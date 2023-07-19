Ex-driver says he tried to stop Leon Perera’s affair with Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE - He thought of Mr Leon Perera as a son, and was desperate to stop the Workers’ Party (WP) MP’s affair with senior leader Nicole Seah.

Mr Frankie Wong, 80, who was Mr Perera’s driver for more than a decade, contacted WP chief Pritam Singh some time around late 2020 and early 2021.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the two party leaders’ resignation was announced by Mr Singh at a WP press conference on Wednesday, Mr Wong said: “I called Pritam and told him Leon was having an affair with that woman (Ms Seah), and asked him help put an end to it.”

“All Pritam said was okay and hung up,” he added.

Mr Wong said he and Mr Perera had talked before about politicians whose careers had been ended by scandal and he did not want the same thing to happen to the man he had seen rise up the party ranks.

Mr Wong had initially spoken to the media about the affair on the condition of anonymity.

But the whistleblower agreed to be identified following Wednesday’s press conference.

Mr Wong’s only condition was that his photo not be published.

He said he never wanted to hurt Mr Perera, and was initially hopeful the WP leadership would take action and help Mr Perera by getting him to end the relationship.

Instead, what he saw from his point of view appeared to be inaction, followed by a sudden termination of his employment in March 2021.

Mr Wong had told other members of the WP about the affair, including MPs Gerald Giam, Dennis Tan and Jamus Lim, as well as party chairman Sylvia Lim.

But he said none of them had contacted him for more details.

He said: “Why didn’t they just sit all three of us down together and talk? No one from the WP leadership followed up with me.”