WP leaders aware of alleged affair between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah in early 2021: Sources

SINGAPORE – Rumours of an affair between Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and senior Workers’ Party (WP) member Nicole Seah began swirling within party circles between late 2020 and early 2021, The Straits Times has learnt.

Allegations about the duo frequenting hotels and behaving inappropriately with each other since mid-2020 had made their rounds among WP members, and the issue was brought up to the party leaders around early 2021.

Mr Perera was mentoring Ms Seah at the time, and while it was expected that they would be spending more time with each other, sources who spoke to ST said some felt there was more happening between the pair.

Text messages seen by ST showed that those who were told about the allegations included WP chairman Sylvia Lim and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim.

Party chief Pritam Singh and MPs Gerald Giam and Dennis Tan were also believed to have been informed about the allegations.

When asked on Monday night about the text messages alerting WP leaders to the affair, Mr Singh said he would address this “at one go” when he provides an update to the media “in due course”.

Mr Singh and other party leaders had met at the WP headquarters in Geylang on Monday to discuss the matter involving Mr Perera and Ms Seah.

Mr Singh, who is the Leader of the Opposition, told ST that deliberations by the WP’s central executive committee (CEC) were ongoing.