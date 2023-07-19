WP will continue to try its best to put forth candidates who can represent Singaporeans: Pritam

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party (WP) has consistently tried its best to put forth candidates for election who can represent Singapore and Singaporeans and will continue to do so, party chief Pritam Singh said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on the party’s screening process for potential candidates at a press conference where he announced the resignations of Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and senior party member Nicole Seah from the WP. The two had lied to the party about their extramarital affair, which had started after the 2020 general election.

Mr Singh, who is also Leader of the Opposition, said: “You make decisions at the material time when you’re fielding candidates and you try your best to find out as much as you can about the individual. However, you cannot legislate for what they will do after they become candidates.

“I think once you know that there are certain issues that have come up, then in good conscience I cannot field these candidates again if I am aware of those facts.”

On whether candidate selection guidelines will be improved, Mr Singh said that with every episode that happens, there will always be a moment of reflection for the party and how it can refine its processes.

Mr Singh was asked whether the WP’s screening process was flawed, since the latest resignations mean the WP has lost three candidates in the last two years. Former Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan resigned from the WP in November 2021, after admitting to lying in Parliament.

“We will try to be as rigorous as possible within the means that are available to us, to put forward individuals who will fly the flag proudly - and I mean Singapore flag proudly - and be effective parliamentarians in Parliament,” he said.

When asked whether the way the People’s Action Party (PAP) handled the affair between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former MP Cheng Li Hui affected the WP’s approach to this incident, Mr Singh reiterated that he would have recommended that Mr Perera be expelled from the party if he had not offered his resignation.

“The reason is not because of what happened, because of the affair. The reason was because the party has an article in its Constitution that it holds very, very close to its heart.

“And that is of being frank and honest, as a party member - in this particular case as a candidate, a former candidate - in your dealings with the party and the people of Singapore,” said Mr Singh. “And if you fall foul of that, then the consequences are severe.”

On the WP’s strategy for the next election and how it will build public confidence moving forward, Mr Singh said the search for candidates is always an ongoing process.

“It ought to be clear that we look for good candidates to stand for the Workers’ Party, who bring something to the table, and this will continue,” said Mr Singh.