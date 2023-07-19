From NSP star to ex-WP member: 7 things about Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE – Workers’ Party member Nicole Seah has resigned from the party after admitting that she had an affair with Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera.

The resignation of the two party stalwarts was announced by WP secretary-general Pritam Singh at a media briefing on Wednesday.

On Monday, a 15-second video clip emerged online, which showed Mr Perera sitting at a restaurant table with Ms Seah, and holding and stroking her hands.

Both of them sat on the WP central executive committee.

The Straits Times traces Ms Seah’s 12-year political career from her debut as the youngest female candidate in the 2011 General Election.

1. East Coast roots

Ms Seah studied at CHIJ Katong, Tanjong Katong Secondary School and Victoria Junior College before pursuing a communications degree at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Her east-side links played a part in her maiden political foray during GE 2011 in Marine Parade GRC under the National Solidarity Party banner.

Ms Seah said her “first political awakening” was in 2003 when she was a 17-year-old student delivering food to the needy.

During the third year of her undergraduate studies at NUS, she became managing editor of independent online publication The Campus Observer, where her interest in politics blossomed further.

In 2009, she was reported to have joined the Reform Party’s youth wing.

2. NSP star

Ms Seah was part of a mass exodus from the Reform Party in February 2011 that was linked to differences in opinion within the party.

She helped campaign in Mountbatten SMC for NSP candidate Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss – who was part of the group who quit RP. Ms Seah, then 24, was later unveiled as the youngest candidate in GE 2011.