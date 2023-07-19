WP’s Leon Perera, Nicole Seah resign over affair which started after GE2020

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and senior party leader Nicole Seah have resigned from the party over an extramarital affair, in the latest incident to rock the country’s political scene.

Making the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, WP chief Pritam Singh said that sometime around late 2020 and early 2021, he was informed by Leon’s driver through WhatsApp that Mr Perera and Ms Seah were meeting very often at restaurants and hotels, and had been seen hugging each other and holding hands.

“There was no evidence or corroborating information to support the allegation,” said Mr Singh, adding that he asked Mr Perera whether anything was going on between him and Nicole.

Mr Perera said the allegations were untrue. Ms Seah also denied the allegations.

When the video of the two emerged on July 17, that was the first time the party members saw it, said Mr Singh. He immediately contacted Mr Perera and arranged to meet him in the afternoon.

He also arranged to meet Ms Seah separately.

Both of them admitted that they had an affair, which started after the general election of 2020. But then it had stopped some time ago, he added.

“The Constitution of the Workers Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore,” said Mr Singh.

“Leon’s conduct and not being truthful when asked by the party leadership about the allegations fell short of the standards expected... This is unacceptable. Had he not offered his resignation, I would have recommended to the CEC that he be expelled from the party.”

“From the moment the party was made aware of the video, we moved as quickly as we could, bearing in mind that we needed to be fair to everyone, get to the bottom of factors and put things right.”

On Monday, the WP had said it was looking into a video clip circulating online that suggested “an inappropriate exchange between two senior party members”.

It appeared to show Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera sharing an intimate moment with fellow senior party member Nicole Seah.

The 15-second video shows Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who looks like Ms Seah, as the duo have a glass of wine at a restaurant.

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married with children.