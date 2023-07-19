WP’s Leon Perera, Nicole Seah resign over affair which started after GE2020

SINGAPORE - Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and senior party leader Nicole Seah have resigned from the party over an extramarital affair, in the latest incident to rock the country’s political scene.
Making the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, WP chief Pritam Singh said that sometime around late 2020 and early 2021, he was informed by Leon’s driver through WhatsApp that Mr Perera and Ms Seah were meeting very often at restaurants and hotels, and had been seen hugging each other and holding hands.
“There was no evidence or corroborating information to support the allegation,” said Mr Singh, adding that he asked Mr Perera whether anything was going on between him and Nicole.
Mr Perera said the allegations were untrue. Ms Seah also denied the allegations.
When the video of the two emerged on July 17, that was the first time the party members saw it, said Mr Singh. He immediately contacted Mr Perera and arranged to meet him in the afternoon.
He also arranged to meet Ms Seah separately.
Both of them admitted that they had an affair, which started after the general election of 2020. But then it had stopped some time ago, he added.
“The Constitution of the Workers Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore,” said Mr Singh.
“Leon’s conduct and not being truthful when asked by the party leadership about the allegations fell short of the standards expected... This is unacceptable. Had he not offered his resignation, I would have recommended to the CEC that he be expelled from the party.”
“From the moment the party was made aware of the video, we moved as quickly as we could, bearing in mind that we needed to be fair to everyone, get to the bottom of factors and put things right.”
On Monday, the WP had said it was looking into a video clip circulating online that suggested “an inappropriate exchange between two senior party members”.
It appeared to show Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera sharing an intimate moment with fellow senior party member Nicole Seah.
The 15-second video shows Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who looks like Ms Seah, as the duo have a glass of wine at a restaurant.
Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married with children.
They are also on the party’s 15-member central executive committee (CEC) – its top decision-making body.
Mr Perera is the MP for Aljunied GRC’s Serangoon division and heads the party’s media team.
The 53-year-old ran as a WP candidate for East Coast GRC at the 2015 general election, and was a Non-Constituency MP until 2020.
Before joining politics, he had been a civil servant, and later the co-founder and chief executive of a business research and consulting agency.
He is married with two children.
Ms Seah, 36, is the WP’s Youth Wing president, and was one of the party’s candidates in the team that contested East Coast GRC in the 2020 general election.
They narrowly lost to the PAP team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.
She entered politics with the National Solidarity Party at the 2011 general election, where she was the youngest female candidate.
She married in 2015, and had her second child in April 2022.
Mr Perera’s and Ms Seah’s resignation comes two days after former Speaker of Parliament and Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin, and ex-Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui, resigned from the People’s Action Party over their own extramarital affair.