Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 5.
Passenger volume at Changi Airport doubled in April to reach 40% of pre-Covid-19 levels
April's numbers take S'pore closer to restoring passenger volumes to at least 50% of pre-Covid-19 levels by the year end.
First shipment of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Singapore
It will be offered at the first joint testing and vaccination centre at the former Bishan Park Secondary School, and 20 clinics at the end of May.
US Fed raises rates by half point in biggest hike since 2000
A more aggressive three-quarter point hike is not under consideration, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said, spurring a rally in US markets.
S'pore exploring petition platform where 10,000 signatures guarantee ministry response
A prototype of the platform, known as PetitionsSG, has been up since January this year.
'I thought we were all finished': Family smashes windows to escape after car overturns in Johor
Enjoying the limited liberties as Beijing fights off Covid-19 lockdown
Despite the limits on their personal freedom, Beijingers have found ways to live with the restrictions, says China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei.
'All I could do was apologise': 5 healthcare workers share Covid-19 experiences
Singapore General Hospital's book, Purpose With Passion: Our Covid-19 Stories, chronicles the experiences of its healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Under Abang Jo, Sarawak is asserting its personality - gently
The state in Borneo and its leader are quietly making headway in advancing Sarawak's interests by leveraging its electoral power in federal politics, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
S'pore manufacturing picks up pace, defying China lockdowns and Ukraine war
Singapore's robust manufacturing performance in April is in line with similar purchasing managers' index gains by some of its Asian peers.
Two friends sue over $4.6m property, BMW of man who was fatally stabbed by father-in-law
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!