As Beijing fights off a Covid-19 lockdown, enjoy the limited liberties

BEIJING - Last Saturday (April 30), as I got dressed for a birthday dinner party at a new, fancy restaurant by the 750-year-old Drum Tower, I received a frantic message in a group chat of invitees that the restaurant had suddenly cancelled our booking and all the food we had ordered in advance.

This was about an hour after the Beijing government sprung a surprise announcement that all eateries in the capital city were not allowed to offer dine-in service with immediate effect - as the five-day May Day holiday began - and only takeout service was permitted.

No one had really seen this coming; certainly not this restaurant that had prepared a feast of lamb chops, sea bass and tiger shrimps for 12 people and exquisite desserts they probably had to throw out in the end.

There had been three rounds of mass testing for the entire city by that point, and daily Covid-19cases had consistently hovered at around 50, so it wasn't a knee-jerk reaction to a sudden spike in infection.

Along with the no-dine-in policy, cinemas were also ordered shut, museums and gyms closed and entry to public parks capped at half capacity with visitors needing to show a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours.

Health officials said many infections had been occurring among diners and staff at restaurants, and communal dining had become risky.

But for the 21 million people unable to leave the city's borders and who had planned on enjoying the beautiful spring weather in parks, visit museums, or have brunch with friends, these sudden measures on the first day of their holiday was a massive wet blanket.

The food and beverageindustry, already battered and bruised from starts and stops over two years, struggled to quickly adapt while delivery riders steeled themselves for five days of intense zooming around the city.

But anyone who has lived in Covid-19 times in China knows how chaotic, unpredictable and befuddling things often are.

We've internalised this kind of stress for the better part of the last two years, which has become a constant hum in the background but occasionally shoots through the roof, like when an airline staffer won't let you on the plane even though the rules say you're fine; or when your health code, shown on a government app, suddenly goes awry for reasons unknown and you're stuck, unable to go anywhere.

Rules change and policies kick in often with no grace period nor advance warning. The result: people, businesses, even officials are left either scrambling to interpret often vague, sweeping regulations with little granular detail, or scrambling to adhere to new directives.

Unfortunately, what often happens is an overreach when the rules are enforced on the ground, driven by fear at the prospect of punishment if something should go wrong.

But as a Chinese friend explained to me: The authorities are so busy trying to fight off this burgeoning outbreak in the capital city, kindness and thoughtfulness are not top on the agenda when deciding what weapons in their arsenal to use.

The problem is, it's pretty much the same weapons used on a different enemy who is faster and stealthier, although less lethal.

But even as it doubles down on its zero-Covid policy, Beijing is doing its best to not go the way of Shanghai by imposing a citywide lockdown, because the public backlash would be costly, and the optics - the seat of power under seige and holed up - not great.

So it gives you bad news in smaller, more manageable doses daily as it tries to be nimble and recalibrate in the face of new problems that have sprung.

On Wednesday (May 4), officials disappointed those who waited with bated breath to see if the May Day holiday measures would be lifted, announcing that the policies would go on.

Not only that, more than 60 subway stations were shut, about 160 bus routes suspended and all of Chaoyang district - home to 3.5 million people and the central business district - asked to work from home from Thursday.

Despite the limits on their personal freedom, Beijingers found ways to live with the restrictions - sometimes to the authorities' annoyance.

Small groups gathered on sidewalks for food and drinks outside of restaurants, with one particular eatery defiantly displaying a sign that said "street party" and serving up "takeout" alcoholic beverages.

After pinics were banned in Beijing's biggest and most popular park, Chaoyang Park, over the holiday period, revellers spread out on mats right across from the park along Liangma River, forcing city workers to quickly erect metal barricades the next day to keep people from gathering.

Until the authorities force a lockdown on Beijing, this sort of dance between the people of this city and the government will carry on.

We "danced" on Saturday night too, after a few quick calls around to restaurants that we thought might still be open for business.

News of the dine-in closure hadn't percolated through to the tens of thousands of eateries big and small in the city, and we ended up eating birthday cake in our finery on the rooftop of a laidback craft brewery, quietly grateful for whatever little liberties we could still enjoy.