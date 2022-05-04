S'pore manufacturing picks up pace, defying China lockdowns and Ukraine war

SINGAPORE - Factory activity in Singapore picked up pace in April, posting a 22nd month of consecutive expansion, despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine reverberating across global supply chains.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI), a key barometer of the Republic's manufacturing economy, came in at 50.3 points, up 0.2 point from March, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Wednesday (May 4).

A reading above 50 indicates growth while one below 50 signals contraction.

The April PMI also ended a three-month slowdown in the pace of expansion from 50.7 points in December 2021.

The electronics sector PMI posted an even bigger increase of 0.3 point from March to record a faster rate of expansion at 50.7. The sector has now been in expansion territory for 21 months in a row.

Ms Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice-president for industry engagement and development, said the latest PMI readings bode well for the manufacturing sector despite the challenging environment in the global markets.

"There appears to be no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and local manufacturers are increasingly concerned about the rising energy cost, supply disruptions and inflationary pressures," she said.

SIPMM said the latest reading for the overall manufacturing sector was attributed to faster expansion rates in new orders, new exports, factory output, employment, and a slower contraction rate in the inventory index.

Imports, input prices and order backlog also posted faster expansion rates, whereas supplier deliveries posted a slower expansion rate and finished goods contracted at a slightly faster rate.

The April reading for the electronics sector was attributed to faster expansion rates for new orders, new exports and employment.

Factory output index recovered from a contraction, while the inventory index posted a slower contraction. Faster expansion rates were also recorded for imports, input prices and order backlog.

Both the indexes of supplier deliveries and finished goods posted faster contraction rates.