'All I could do was apologise': 5 healthcare workers share Covid-19 experiences

SINGAPORE - One healthcare worker came into contact with an infected patient from abroad before Covid-19 got its name.

Another had to tell a patient’s widow why she could not grieve next to his body.

All of them had no idea Covid-19 would be here to stay.

These stories by staff from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) are profoundly told in its book, Purpose With Passion: Our Covid-19 Stories, that was launched on April 24.

The following are the edited accounts of five workers taken from the book, which can be accessed in instalments online at this link.

Internal medicine resident Samuel Koh

"Hi doctor, there is a patient for admission."

As a medical officer on night float - the practice of returning for night duty on one's day off - we probably hear this at least 15 times a night. Little did I know that this was going to be my first contact with a patient harbouring the novel virus.

When I walked in to see the patient, he was coughing vigorously. I reviewed the epidemiological history and found out that he was from Wuhan.

"Did you go to the seafood market?" I asked instinctively, as the infamous seafood market was already synonymous with the virus. He denied initially but continued shortly after I probed a second time: "Actually, I visited the market with my son about three weeks ago."

The silence that ensued was deafening. Between the patient and myself, I suppose, we both had a gut feeling of what that meant.

There was plenty to do after that. Taking his swabs, keying in my findings, calling the infectious diseases consultant on call, and notifying the Ministry of Health (MOH) - all of which had to be done within one hour of his admission.

The patient's son was outside, gesticulating frantically and coughing - without a mask! He was eager to find out when the swab result would be ready. I handed him a mask and recalled asking, or probably berating, him to go to the emergency department. It was adrenaline that kept me going through the rest of the shift.

At the back of my mind, the uncertainty of the whole situation remained perturbing.

The next day, at about 9pm, while I was again busy in ward 68, my phone buzzed incessantly. After I de-gowned, I saw many messages of support, with some directing me to check my e-mail. It felt almost surreal the moment I read the memo that the patient I had seen yesterday tested positive for the Wuhan virus. From that point on, there was no letting up.

After my week of night float, the whole of ward 68 was full; uncertainty became the new normal.

Internal medicine resident Tan Sye Nee

The moment I touched down at Changi Airport on day three of Chinese New Year, I got a call from my senior asking for volunteers at the isolation ward. I had been home in Malaysia for the holidays. Before leaving home, I had reassured my mum: "Don't worry, I'm in haematology. I'm very safe."

In movies, people would want to be the hero and would readily volunteer their services. But when I was asked whether I would risk my life to do this, knowing there was no cure if infected, I hesitated. "Should I even do this?" I asked myself.

Then I thought, since I was living alone in Singapore, even if I got infected, there is less risk to others. Many of my medical officer friends were married or living with their parents.

Initially, I did not want to tell my mum because she had been really worried as my brother had just gone to China to be with his wife. I didn't want to add to her worries.

But if I didn't tell her, I wouldn't be able to make up my mind to step up. I eventually called her, and she understood and agreed with my decision.