S'pore family smashes windows to escape after car overturns in Johor plantation

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean family's trip to Johor took a frightening turn when the car they were travelling in swerved off a road to avoid a motorcycle and overturned in an oil palm plantation.

Desperate to flee but unable to open the car doors, the five family members kicked and smashed the windows to escape.

The harrowing encounter took place on Sunday (May 1) at around 11.30am along Jalan Nyior-Kluang in Johor, Malaysia.

The car driver, who only wanted to be known as Mr Soh, 60, said they were lucky to escape with minor injuries. He was travelling with his wife, his older sister and her husband, and his younger sister.

The family had left Singapore at around 5am on Sunday morning and intended to spend the long weekend in Malaysia.

The car was on route to Kluang after touring a Chinese new village in Chamek. Both places are in Johor.

Kluang district police chief Low Hang Seng said in a statement on Monday that the car driver was trying to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

"Due to the slippery road conditions, the complainant's car slipped and went into the bushes on the left side of the road," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Low.

Mr Soh, who owns a construction business in Singapore, said the motorcycle had abruptly overtaken a car that was travelling in the opposite direction and he swerved the vehicle to avoid colliding with it.

"It happened so quickly. The car flipped upside down and all four wheels were facing the sky. At that moment, I thought we were all finished," he said in Mandarin.

Mr Soh added that his family kicked the car windows with all their might and climbed out of the vehicle.

"Luckily everyone made it out with just some bruises. I dare not imagine if the injuries were more serious," he said.

Officers from Malaysia's Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, as well as passersby in the area, came forward to help Mr Soh's family out of the plantation.

"Those who heard the commotion came immediately to help pull us out. We are very grateful to them," said Mr Soh.

He added that the motorcycle he swerved to avoid had gone by the time he got out of the car.

The five were then sent to a nearby hospital to get treated and they returned to Singapore that same day on private-hire cars.

ASP Low called on all road users in Malaysia to drive carefully and obey road regulations, especially during the Hari Raya festive season.

"Road users in the Kluang district are also advised to be vigilant on certain roads where wild animals such as elephants, tapirs and others are crossing," he said.