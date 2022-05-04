Passenger volume at Changi Airport doubled in April to reach 40% of pre-Covid-19 levels

SINGAPORE - Passenger traffic at Changi Airport more than doubled in April, approaching 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday (May 4).

This comes a month after Singapore reopened its borders fully to travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 on April 1.

In contrast, passenger movements at Changi in March reached just 18 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, said the minister, who was speaking at the Changi Airline Awards - held for the first time in two years at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

April's passenger movement numbers take Singapore to touching distance of achieving its target to restore passenger volumes at the airport to at least 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of the year. Before the pandemic struck in 2020, 68.3 million travellers passed through Changi Airport.

However, Mr Iswaran said on Wednesday that ramping up airport operations to quickly meet the renewed travel demand is no mean feat.

He warned the aviation sector here against underestimating the enormity of the challenge, which has been seen in airports around the world.

The Straits Times reported last week that a small number of flights over the May Day long weekend had to be re-timed to spread them apart during the extremely high peak periods. Changi Airport Group (CAG) said then that it was increasing its capacity and working closely with its partners to smoothen on-ground operations.

In March, Mr Iswaran said that the number of workers in the air transport sector was at about two-thirds to three-quarters of pre-pandemic figures.

He said on Wednesday: "I know the ramp up has and continues to pose significant challenges, given the scale and complexity of operations at a global air hub like Changi. I also know our aviation partners are doing their level best and going to extraordinary lengths to get the job done."

"You have our full support," he added. "I am confident that by working together as one aviation ecosystem, we will bring back the distinctive and seamless experience that is the hallmark of Changi."

Beyond the immediate recovery efforts, the minister said it is important that Singapore's air hub thrives in the post-pandemic world.

Connectivity is key to this, and Singapore is committed to growing the network at Changi with the respective airlines partners, said Mr Iswaran.

He added: "We must not only restore our previous links, but go beyond to expand the network, densify schedules, and forge new partnerships with airlines."