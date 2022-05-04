Two friends of man fatally stabbed by father-in-law sue over $4.6m property, BMW

SINGAPORE - Two friends of businessman Spencer Tuppani, who was fatally stabbed by his father-in-law in 2017, have sued the three co-administrators of his estate - his widow, her sister and his first wife - over his assets.

Mr Jason Er Kok Yong, 42, and Mr Lawrence Lim Soon Hwa, 46, claim that they each own a one-third share in a $4.6 million Holland Village property that was tenanted to well-known pub Wala Wala Cafe Bar.

The duo contend that they had each contributed $535,200 in cash to the purchase of the property and that Mr Tuppani, who was the sole registered owner, was holding their respective shares on trust for them.

Mr Er has also sued the co-administrators over the ownership of a $566,000 BMW M6 that was bought in Mr Tuppani's sole name in February 2014.

The defendants - Ms Shyller Tan Cheng Cheng, her sister Tan San San and Ms Keh Lay Hong - deny the duo's claims and say the assets were solely owned by Mr Tuppani.

A High Court hearing into the two suits started on Wednesday (May 4).

Mr Tuppani, then 38, was fatally stabbed by his father-in-law, Tan Nam Seng, on July 10, 2017, and collapsed in front of a lunchtime crowd in Boon Tat Street.

Tan, 74, is serving an 8½-year jail term for the killing.

He was upset with how Mr Tuppani had treated Ms Shyller Tan. He also believed that his son-in-law had cheated him of his shipping business.

In the current case, Mr Er and Mr Lim, who are represented by lawyer Oommen Mathew, say they were close friends with Mr Tuppani.

The pair add that in late 2016, Mr Tuppani suggested that they join him in investing in the Lorong Mambong property.

The trio agreed to each put in equal amounts of money to fund the purchase of the property and equally share the profits or losses, they say.

The duo add that it was agreed that the property, bought in Mr Tuppani's sole name, was to be beneficially owned by all three of them in equal shares.

The property was originally selling for $4.8 million but the price was reduced to $4.6 million to offset a loan that Mr Tuppani had given to one of the two sellers.

Mr Tuppani took out a $3.68 million mortgage, which was to be financed from rental income.