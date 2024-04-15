Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on April 15, 2024

Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 08:12 AM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 07:58 AM

Asia calls for an immediate de-escalation after Iran’s strikes against Israel

Iran’s first direct attack on Israel stoked fears about a widening conflict in the region.

China stops short of condemning Iran, as it continues its balancing diplomacy

The two countries have forged close economic and strategic ties in recent years, as Beijing seeks to expand its presence and influence in the Middle East.

SIA and Scoot flights avoid Iranian airspace

Both airlines have been using alternative flight paths since 1pm Singapore time on April 13.

Vaping among youth in S’pore: The real damage it is doing to their bodies

With the evolution of e-cigarettes, the risks of some of these chemicals are now being recognised.

Waterfront dream: Sentosa Cove condo prices hit $1,648 psf – is it too good to miss?

In the past decade, 63% of resale Sentosa Cove condo transactions were unprofitable, a study found.

Borneo Motors to woo private car buyers in drive to keep Toyota as top seller in S’pore

It aims to do this through more Toyota, Lexus models and boosting sales, aftersales functions.

Wanted: Recreational ideas for Turf Club, Sembawang Shipyard, old bird park sites

URA will get public feedback for its Recreation Master Plan at roving exhibition starting April 14.

Australia wants foreign students – genuine ones only

The effort to weed out fake students is part of aim to grow promising sector while minimising side effects.

Suspect in KL airport shooting targeted wife and has history of violence: Police

Officers have been deployed at the Malaysia-Thailand border to prevent the suspect’s escape.

Mark Lee and Peter Yu win acting awards at Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival

The two play middle-aged fathers who bond over their love for their daughters in the film Wonderland.

