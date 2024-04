SINGAPORE - On April 10, a luxury development in Sentosa Cove previously marketed to wealthy investors drew an eager crowd of potential home buyers, after the owner dropped its prices by some 40 per cent.

Held over five days, the sale preview of unsold units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove saw a diverse mix of potential buyers – from local families to foreign investors – on the lookout for a bargain in this playground for the rich.