SYDNEY – Are you a genuine student? That in essence is a question applicants seeking visas to study in Australia’s colleges and universities face as part of a result of a crackdown on fake students.

New rules, which kicked in on March 23, require applicants to complete a “Genuine Student Test”. In answers of up to 150 words, students need to state why they have chosen their particular course, how it will help them, and their current family and economic circumstances.