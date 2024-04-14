Mark Lee and Peter Yu win acting awards at Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival

SINGAPORE – Local actor Mark Lee and his family were having dinner with friends at Canopy HortPark on April 13 when he received a WhatsApp message from screenwriter Michelle Chang: “Hi Mark. You won for Best Actor at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival.”

His co-star Peter Yu received a similar message from Ms Chang the same day: He had won Best Supporting Actor.

The two play middle-aged fathers who bond over their love for their daughters in the Mandarin and Hokkien film, Wonderland, directed by award-winning Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei.

Lee, 55, told The New Paper (TNP): “I was surprised, and I think the news didn’t really register in my mind... I was like, orh, I won Best Actor.

“It was only when I reached home and settled down that it hit me.”

It is Lee’s first international film award. He was previously nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020 for the comedy-drama Number 1.

Lee said: “I’m really grateful to everyone, from the director to the cast and crew.”