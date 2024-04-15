China stops short of condemning Iran, as it continues its balancing diplomacy

BEIJING – China has said it is deeply concerned over Iran’s strike on Israel on April 14, but stopped short of condemning the attack; instead, it described it a “spillover of the conflict in Gaza”.

While a multitude of countries, including Japan, Denmark, Mexico and Singapore, have immediately censured the drone and missile strikes on Israeli territory – which Iran says is payback for an April 1 bombing of its consulate in Syria – Beijing has held back on criticising its important strategic partner.

The two countries have forged close economic and strategic ties in recent years, with China buying as much as 90 per cent of US-sanctioned Iranian crude oil in 2023 at discounted prices, making it Iran’s biggest trading partner.

Last year, China also brokered a high-profile deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties after years of hostilities, as it continues to seek to expand its presence and influence in the Middle East.

In contrast, Beijing had earlier condemned Israel’s suspected strike on the Iranian consulate, and it also called the United States to play a “constructive role” in resolving the Gaza conflict.

The lack of a denunciation by Beijing over the violence shows that it considers Tehran’s actions a legitimate response, said Mr Ahmed Aboudouh, associate fellow at London-based think-tank Chatham House.

“However, overall, China is unlikely to take significant steps that may undermine its relations with either Iran or Israel as long as its commercial and political interests are not directly affected,” said Mr Ahmed, who is also head of China Studies at the Emirates Policy Centre, a think-tank in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

“The only opportunity this escalation may create for Beijing is to blame the US’ mild pressure on Israel to stop the war in Gaza.”

Since the start of the Gaza crisis, China has advocated for the Palestinian cause, emphasising that a two-state solution is the only way to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

It has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, but has avoided condemning Hamas for its surprise Oct 7 attack on Israel.

“So far, the PRC has been publicly quite hands-off regarding the conflict in Gaza. They have issued statements calling for peace, criticising Israel, and expressing support for Palestine. Action has been less evident,” said Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian at the National University of Singapore, referring to the People’s Republic of China by its acronym.

Similarly, Beijing has also been advocating for peace in Yemen – which has been besieged by a civil war for the past decade – but refrained from denouncing the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels from attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea since November.

“This relatively quiet approach reflects both the complicated situation facing Beijing and its limited leverage in the region,” said Prof Chong, an international relations specialist with a focus on Chinese foreign policy.