Recreational ideas wanted for Sembawang Shipyard, former Jurong Bird Park: URA

SINGAPORE – Sembawang Shipyard, the former Jurong Bird Park, and the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji are among existing and future development sites that the authorities are seeking public ideas for as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) upcoming Recreation Master Plan.
The recreation plan will be one aspect of the URA’s next draft master plan, which will be unveiled in 2025. The latter plan – a statutory document – guides Singapore’s development over the next 10 to 15 years, and is reviewed every five years.
On April 14, National Development Minister Desmond Lee launched the Recreation Master Plan roving exhibition at Westgate in Jurong East. The exhibition showcases recent recreation-focused proposals and developments that were put together based on aspirations for recreational amenities canvassed from Singaporeans.
In a speech, Mr Lee said that the authorities have intentionally planned for recreational spaces over the years.
For instance, a blueprint for green and blue spaces that was part of the 1991 Concept Plan was expanded into the Leisure Plan 2008, which guided the development of the Round Island Route, the Southern Ridges, and improvements to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.
Mr Lee, who is also minister-in-charge of social services integration, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the importance of recreational spaces to Singaporeans, and added that amid increasing land pressures, recreation and well-being must continue to be prioritised.
In preparing for the Recreation Master Plan, URA in 2022 commissioned an independent research agency to survey 3,000 Singaporeans aged 16 and above on their preferences for recreation. The survey respondents were representative of Singapore’s demographics in terms of age, gender and ethnicity.
URA said that dining out, shopping and cardiovascular exercises such as running and jogging were among the top recreational activities among those surveyed, while affordability and proximity from home, work and transport nodes were among their top considerations when it came to choosing recreational options.
Public feedback for the plan is being sought across three areas.
First, the authorities want to further tap the recreational potential of the country’s green and blue spaces – referring to greenery as well as water bodies and coastal areas. These include existing sites such as Pulau Ubin, Changi Point, and the Sentosa and Pulau Brani islands, as well as upcoming development areas such as Sembawang Shipyard, the Long Island project, Paya Lebar Air Base and the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji.
The shipyard, for instance, is slated to be redeveloped as a mixed-use waterfront precinct when shipyard operations cease – offering recreational opportunities that capitalise on its waterfront location.
Mr Lee added that later in 2024, URA and JTC Corporation will hold an ideas competition for Jurong Hill and the former Jurong Bird Park, focusing on how their lush greenery can be integrated with surrounding built-up areas.
Second, ideas are also being solicited for ways to convert underutilised spaces for recreation, along the lines of the upcoming community space for the Rail Corridor sited under a Queensway viaduct.
Third, the authorities are seeking ways to make recreational spaces more inclusive for all, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.
Recent efforts on this front include Punggol Regional Library, which – among other features for persons with disabilities – has wheelchair-accessible book borrowing stations, Braille books and assistive technology like high contrast keyboards for the visually impaired.
URA said that at each stop of the roving exhibition, residents will be invited to provide feedback, and – where relevant – be invited to sign up for focused engagements.
For the stops in the west, input will be sought for projects such as the new Science Centre, Pandan Reservoir and the Old Jurong Line Nature Trail.
Also wanted are ideas for how the existing Science Centre Singapore can be repurposed after the centre relocates in end-2027.
URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee said: “Recreation is not just about leisure and fun, but is a key ingredient to support residents’ well-being, strengthen social bonds as well as improve the quality of life in our city-state.
“We are therefore committed to creating the Recreation Master Plan with Singaporeans while balancing our wide spectrum of land use needs, to build stronger communities and make Singapore a more liveable, sustainable and endearing home for all.”
Mr Michael Lee, a Jurong East resident of more than 20 years, said the exhibition gave him a clearer idea about upcoming plans for the area, such as the specific amenities in the upcoming Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub.
“It’s good to be able to give feedback, but even better if the authorities are able to take on suggestions,” said the 74-year-old retiree, who previously worked in information technology in the petrochemical sector.
Another Jurong resident who gave her name only as Ms Chia and is expecting her first child in June said she learnt about the new Science Centre – slated to open in the Jurong Lake District in 2027 – through the exhibition, and was looking forward to visiting it with her family in the future.
“Although Singapore is generally well-planned, I appreciate that Singaporeans’ inputs are still sought for upcoming developments,” said the 30-year-old marketing manager.
To provide feedback and find out more about the Recreation Master Plan, visit go.gov.sg/Recreation
Recreation Master Plan roving exhibition stops
- Westgate (April 14 to 19, 2024)
- Senja-Cashew Community Club (April 21 to 28, 2024)
- Bedok Town Square (May 11 to 19, 2024)
- VivoCity (May 21 to June 2, 2024)
- Kallang Wave Mall (June 8 to 16, 2024)
- One Punggol (June 22 to 30, 2024)
- Canberra Plaza (July 6 to 14, 2024)
- The URA Centre (July 18 to 27, 2024; closed on Sundays)