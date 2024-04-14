Recreational ideas wanted for Sembawang Shipyard, former Jurong Bird Park: URA

SINGAPORE – Sembawang Shipyard, the former Jurong Bird Park, and the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji are among existing and future development sites that the authorities are seeking public ideas for as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) upcoming Recreation Master Plan.

The recreation plan will be one aspect of the URA’s next draft master plan, which will be unveiled in 2025. The latter plan – a statutory document – guides Singapore’s development over the next 10 to 15 years, and is reviewed every five years.

On April 14, National Development Minister Desmond Lee launched the Recreation Master Plan roving exhibition at Westgate in Jurong East. The exhibition showcases recent recreation-focused proposals and developments that were put together based on aspirations for recreational amenities canvassed from Singaporeans.

In a speech, Mr Lee said that the authorities have intentionally planned for recreational spaces over the years.

For instance, a blueprint for green and blue spaces that was part of the 1991 Concept Plan was expanded into the Leisure Plan 2008, which guided the development of the Round Island Route, the Southern Ridges, and improvements to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Mr Lee, who is also minister-in-charge of social services integration, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the importance of recreational spaces to Singaporeans, and added that amid increasing land pressures, recreation and well-being must continue to be prioritised.

In preparing for the Recreation Master Plan, URA in 2022 commissioned an independent research agency to survey 3,000 Singaporeans aged 16 and above on their preferences for recreation. The survey respondents were representative of Singapore’s demographics in terms of age, gender and ethnicity.