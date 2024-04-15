Vaping among youth in Singapore: The real damage it is doing to their bodies

SINGAPORE – Doctors treating respiratory issues are not always aware if their patients have been vaping. Therefore, cases are not tracked systematically at hospitals because these patients are not always willing to share their vaping history.

With the clampdown on vaping and the authorities stepping up checks, even in public hot spots such as the Central Business District, parks, malls and bars, patients with breathing issues caused by vaping are aware and are keeping mum.

Dr Sewa Duu Wen, who heads the department of respiratory and critical care medicine at Singapore General Hospital, told The Straits Times about one case of a patient who had been smoking e-cigarettes.

“We have reported (a case) where a patient developed respiratory failure due to abnormal build-up of protein and fatty material within the air sac (in the lungs) after having started vaping.”

He said the man underwent an uncommon treatment procedure, termed whole lung lavage, at the hospital. Sometimes called lung washing, the treatment is a specific procedure that uses saline solution to “wash out” the lungs.

“There are also (other) anecdotal cases of patients who were admitted for exacerbation of asthma and lung conditions after starting on vaping,” Dr Sewa added.

Experts are sounding the alarm on the dangers of vaping amid a global spike in the use of disposable vapes and e-cigarettes, especially among teenagers and young adults.

According to peer-reviewed journal Emerald Insight, the number of vape users was estimated to be 82 million worldwide in 2021, with 14.3 million in South-east Asia, and the global e-cigarette and vape market was valued at US$22.8 billion (S$31 billion) in 2022.

From data of individual countries, it looks like there has been an alarming rise in vaping, especially among teenagers and young adults in their 20s around the world.

According to the US National Centre for Health Statistics, people aged 18 to 24 were most likely to use e-cigarettes among all adults in 2021. In the same year, 69 per cent of vape users in Britain were 11 to 17 years old.

It is no wonder, as vaping vendors often market their products as “healthier” alternatives to cigarettes or even as a way to quit smoking.

They claim e-cigarette “smoke” generally contains fewer toxic chemicals than the deadly mix of 7,000 chemicals in smoke from regular cigarettes.

However, the World Health Organisation in December 2023 urged governments to treat e-cigarettes in a similar way to tobacco, and ban all flavours.