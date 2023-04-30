‘I just wanted to go there and fight alongside ISIS’: Former radicalised S’pore youths tell their stories

SINGAPORE – The year was 2015 and, like many teenagers, Hamzah (not his real name) would spend hours every day playing video games, including first-person shooters, in his room.

The difference was that the 18-year-old considered this part of his prep work – alongside watching videos of beheading and hostages burned alive – to desensitise himself ahead of joining the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In the popular video game Grand Theft Auto V, Hamzah created a “clan” where players could join him in dressing up their avatars in black fatigues and bulletproof vests, just like ISIS fighters, before terrorising other players.

“We would go around shooting other people and then shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is greatest), shooting all around, just killing for fun,” he said.

“What I did was trying to get mentally prepared, because I had made up my mind to join ISIS and fight alongside them.”

By then, Hamzah had imbibed the teachings of extremist preachers such as American Al-Qaeda ideologue Anwar Al-Awlaki and Indian extremist Zakir Naik over the Internet for four years.

He had become fascinated by the idea of armed jihad to right the injustices he believed Muslims were suffering from in places like Syria.

“(The preachers) said it’s the duty of Muslims to help the other brothers and sisters...

“Through fighting alongside (ISIS), God will forgive our sins, and then even if you are killed, you will die as a martyr and you don’t have to go through any kind of punishment in the hereafter,” he said.

His activities caught the attention of the authorities, and he was detained in 2015 under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The story of how a young person in Singapore could become radicalised right under the nose of his immediate family is worrying, as there have been nine people below the age of 21 dealt with under the ISA since 2015.

Most recently, the Internal Security Department (ISD) in February said it had dealt with three youths, among them a 15-year-old student who wanted to carry out knife attacks at tourist spots in Singapore.

He is the youngest detainee to date.

The Sunday Times dived into the radicalisation journeys of four youths, who spoke on condition of anonymity, and their road to rehabilitation.

Descent into fanaticism

For Daniel, the path down the rabbit hole started in 2017 when an online friend introduced the then 15-year-old to pro-ISIS social media groups.

Gaining access to these private chat groups made him feel like part of an exclusive circle, and he was wowed by the slick quality of the videos being circulated within.

“They were like Hollywood movies – I imagined fighting alongside ISIS,” he said.

“The videos boosted my ego. I felt a sense of brotherhood.”