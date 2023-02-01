ISA detention: How teen downloaded bomb-making manual and planned to stab ‘disbelievers’ in S’pore

Early November 2022: Irfan was arrested by the ISD a few days before he would have filmed his bai’ah to ISIS and declared Coney Island an ISIS province. “Our assessment was that he had become an imminent security threat,” the department said on Wednesday. “He was deeply radicalised to the extent of being prepared to undertake armed violence both in Singapore and overseas, and to kill and die for ISIS’ cause.”

At the time of his arrest, his attack plans against Amoy Quee Camp and Keramat Habib Noh had not progressed beyond the idea stage, the ISD said. Its investigation to date indicated that Irfan had acted alone, and there was no indication that he was successful in recruiting or radicalising others. His family members were also not aware of his attack plans or his intention to take part in armed violence abroad.