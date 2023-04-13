Strengthen resilience and tackle evolving threats, say ministries

SINGAPORE - Amid a more volatile and complex geopolitical and security landscape, steps will be taken to transform the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), and strengthen national service (NS) and defence cooperation, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

In his ministry’s addendum on Thursday to the President’s Address, Dr Ng said that a strong defence safeguards Singapore’s sovereignty, and ensures peace and security for Singaporeans’ pursuit of economic and social progress.

Hence the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and SAF are transforming to deter and defend against emerging and evolving threats in multiple domains, across the spectrum from peace to war, he said.

Using new technology, building digital capabilities, and using data analytics and artificial intelligence for future command and control information systems will be key priorities for the ministry.

More programmes and training will also be put in place to give servicemen more realistic experiences. Investments in overseas facilities will also allow the SAF to conduct large-scale exercises that cannot be replicated locally.

Calling NS the “bedrock of Singapore’s defence”, Dr Ng said the experience for future national servicemen will be improved.

This will entail reviewing the medical classification system, expanding work-learn schemes for full-time national servicemen and redesigning vocational roles. Operationally ready national servicemen will also see expanded opportunities to apply their civilian expertise in operational contexts.

Policies and procedures will also be relooked, while technology will be incorporated into the NS journey to make it more efficient and convenient.

On the international front, Dr Ng said that multilateral and bilateral defence cooperation must be strengthened.

As a small nation state, he said that Singapore must uphold a global order and regional security architecture that is based on openness, inclusivity and adherence to international law and norms.

This is done by building trust, facilitating constructive dialogue and encouraging practical cooperation through multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting and Shangri-La Dialogue, among others.

He added that every Singaporean has a part to play in keeping the nation safe and secure.

The ministry will pursue new ways to encourage Singaporeans to engage in Total Defence activities. This includes partnering with more communities to enhance individual and collective emergency preparedness to tackle potential crises, and encouraging ground-up initiatives to put Total Defence into action.

“By working together and remaining committed to the defence of our nation, we will continue to safeguard our security, sovereignty and way of life,” said Dr Ng.