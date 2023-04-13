Strengthen resilience and tackle evolving threats, say ministries

SINGAPORE - Amid a more volatile and complex geopolitical and security landscape, steps will be taken to transform the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), and strengthen national service (NS) and defence cooperation, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.
In his ministry’s addendum on Thursday to the President’s Address, Dr Ng said that a strong defence safeguards Singapore’s sovereignty, and ensures peace and security for Singaporeans’ pursuit of economic and social progress.
Hence the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and SAF are transforming to deter and defend against emerging and evolving threats in multiple domains, across the spectrum from peace to war, he said.
Using new technology, building digital capabilities, and using data analytics and artificial intelligence for future command and control information systems will be key priorities for the ministry.
More programmes and training will also be put in place to give servicemen more realistic experiences. Investments in overseas facilities will also allow the SAF to conduct large-scale exercises that cannot be replicated locally.
Calling NS the “bedrock of Singapore’s defence”, Dr Ng said the experience for future national servicemen will be improved.
This will entail reviewing the medical classification system, expanding work-learn schemes for full-time national servicemen and redesigning vocational roles. Operationally ready national servicemen will also see expanded opportunities to apply their civilian expertise in operational contexts.
Policies and procedures will also be relooked, while technology will be incorporated into the NS journey to make it more efficient and convenient.
On the international front, Dr Ng said that multilateral and bilateral defence cooperation must be strengthened.
As a small nation state, he said that Singapore must uphold a global order and regional security architecture that is based on openness, inclusivity and adherence to international law and norms.
This is done by building trust, facilitating constructive dialogue and encouraging practical cooperation through multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting and Shangri-La Dialogue, among others.
He added that every Singaporean has a part to play in keeping the nation safe and secure.
The ministry will pursue new ways to encourage Singaporeans to engage in Total Defence activities. This includes partnering with more communities to enhance individual and collective emergency preparedness to tackle potential crises, and encouraging ground-up initiatives to put Total Defence into action.
“By working together and remaining committed to the defence of our nation, we will continue to safeguard our security, sovereignty and way of life,” said Dr Ng.
Working closely with partners
These efforts by Mindef will be complemented by the work on the international front by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Beginning with Singapore’s immediate neighbours, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said the ministry will work closely with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei to deepen ties and expand cooperation in emerging areas.
With Malaysia, the priority is to enhance the lives and livelihoods of people on both sides through projects like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link. Dr Balakrishnan said: “At the same time, we will manage our differences pragmatically and constructively.”
On Indonesia, he said that Singapore is exploring opportunities to collaborate on future-oriented issues such as the digital economy, sustainable development and human resource development, and the green economy.
Likewise, Singapore will work with Brunei in areas such as education and the green economy, as well as build supply chain resilience.
While it is important that Singapore builds overlapping circles of friends, its innermost circle comprising its immediate neighbours and Asean remain a cornerstone of its foreign policy, said Dr Balakrishnan.
Asean-led mechanisms, he noted, have brought major powers such as the US and China, as well as regional players, to the same table.
He said: “We welcome the interest of major powers to engage Asean on our own merits, and to take clear stakes in the peace, stability, and development of our region, which will create a stable balance of power in the Asia Pacific.”
Amidst the pushback against globalisation and free trade, he said that Singapore must continue to press ahead with global economic integration and seize opportunities in emerging areas.
As the world experiences heightened geopolitical tensions, Dr Balakrishnan said there is an increased risk of foreign interference in Singapore’s public discourses on global and domestic policies.
He pledged that the ministry will continue to engage Singaporeans on foreign policy principles to give them a better understanding of Singapore’s long-term national interests and vulnerabilities.
Addressing threats and updating laws
On the home front, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam pointed out that while Singapore remains one of the safest countries in the world, there are significant and emerging threats that need to be addressed.
These include continuing the fight against terrorism, tackling criminal syndicates that are using sophisticated technology across national boundaries for online scams and cybercrimes, and keeping Singapore drug-free as more people around the world become more receptive to allowing and using psychoactive substances.
The ministry will update Singapore’s laws to deal with emerging threats, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Law.
For example, he said new legislation will soon be introduced to better protect Singaporeans from online criminal activity, including scams and malicious cyber activity.
Law enforcement agencies will also be given more power to deal with money mules who assist in the laundering of scam proceeds and to curb the abuse of Singpass credentials to perpetrate scams.
The Home Team will leverage technology such as data analytics, robotic and unmanned systems to increase operational effectiveness, reduce operational risks, and enable its officers to focus on higher value tasks.
Another key pillar of defence against these threats is a vigilant, informed and discerning public, said Mr Shanmugam. He highlighted initiatives and programmes such as the Community Watch Scheme and the SGSecure movement.
He said: “With the support of Singaporeans, the Home Team will strive to keep Singapore a safe and secure home for all.”