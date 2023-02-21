2 teens dealt with under ISA; 15-year-old student is youngest-ever detainee

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old self-radicalised student who thought about carrying out knife attacks and beheading non-Muslims in popular tourist areas here and becoming a suicide bomber has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The Secondary 3 student is the youngest person to be detained under ISA for terrorism-related activities.

The teenager is one of two youths who have been dealt with under the ISA, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Tuesday.

The other is a 16-year-old Secondary 4 student who has been placed under a restriction order, which limits his movements and prevents him from issuing public statements.

The latest cases, which occurred between December 2022 and January 2023, means 11 people under 21 have been dealt with under the Act since 2015 – a trend the Ministry of Home Affairs said is concerning. Seven were detained and four given restriction orders.

Both teenagers, who were inspired by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda, cannot be named as they are under 18 years old.

While the two youths had become self-radicalised separately, they were in contact with Muhammad Irfan Danyal Mohamad Nor, 18, who was detained in December last year after he made plans to carry out attacks here and to declare Coney Island an ISIS wilayat (province).

The trio became acquainted through the same extremist channel on messaging platform Discord, the ISD said.

On Tuesday, ISD said the 15-year-old held the view that “disbelievers” should be killed and in late 2022 he considered conducting knife attacks at popular tourist spots in Singapore.

He also fantasised about blowing himself up and viewed dying as a martyr as the responsibility of all Muslims.

“These thoughts were inspired by ISIS’ beheading and suicide bombing videos, which he frequently viewed online,” said ISD.

“At the point of his arrest, the youth was deeply entrenched in his radical views, but had yet to undertake any steps towards actualising his attack ideations.”

The teen had in early 2022 come across podcasts by foreign preacher Ismail Menk while searching for religious content online.

The Zimbabwean Salafi preacher has been banned from preaching in Singapore since 2015 for his segregationist teachings.