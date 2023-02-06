The new ‘mix and match’ terror threat

It used to be recently that when you mention “terrorist”, Al-Qaeda, JI (Jemaah Islamiah), ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) and self-radicalised individuals who carry out attacks leading to loss of life come to mind. But it is not so clear-cut any more.

There is an emerging consensus among researchers and security practitioners studying terrorism and radicalisation that we are in the middle of an era-defining paradigm shift when it comes to the actual playing out of extremist thought and activity.