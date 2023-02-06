The new ‘mix and match’ terror threat

Who is a terrorist is no longer so easy to pin down. Recent attacks have been stoked by a hodgepodge of ideas, from eco-fascism to anti-vax conspiracy theories.

Shashi Jayakumar

Somali security personnel driving by Hotel Hayat following an attack by the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Aug 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It used to be recently that when you mention “terrorist”, Al-Qaeda, JI (Jemaah Islamiah), ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) and self-radicalised individuals who carry out attacks leading to loss of life come to mind. But it is not so clear-cut any more.

There is an emerging consensus among researchers and security practitioners studying terrorism and radicalisation that we are in the middle of an era-defining paradigm shift when it comes to the actual playing out of extremist thought and activity.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top