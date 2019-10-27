ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death: Reactions from world leaders

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday (Oct 27) that fugitive Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died in a raid by US special forces in north-west Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group.

Baghdadi killed himself during the raid by detonating a suicide vest, Trump said in a televised address from the White House.

Here are reactions to the announcement:

BRITAIN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter: "The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh (Islamic State) is not yet over. We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all."

FRANCE

French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Twitter: “Baghdadi: early retirement for a terrorist, but not for his organisation. I congratulate our American allies with this operation. My thoughts thoughts today are for all the victims of the madness of Bagdhadi and the criminals who have followed him.”

TURKEY

Senior aide to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Fahrettin Altun, in a statement to Reuters: "Turkey was proud to help the United States, our NATO ally, bring a notorious terrorist to justice... We remember today Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's civilian victims and our military heroes, who lost their lives to protect the world from Daesh (Islamic State) terrorists."

Related Story Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed in US operation

"Turkey, which has been a bulwark against terrorism, will continue to work closely with the United States and others to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"It is time to join forces and defeat all terrorist groups operating in the region without further delay."

ISRAEL

Statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I would like to congratulate President Trump on the impressive achievement that led to the assassination of the head of (Islamic State) al-Baghdadi. This reflects our shared determination, of the United States of America and of all free countries, to fight terror organisations and terrorist states.

This achievement is an important milestone, but the campaign is still ahead of us."

RUSSIA

Major-General Igor Konashenkov, quoted by RIA news agency: “The Russian Ministry of Defence does not have reliable information on the operation by US servicemen... on yet another ‘elimination’ of former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of upper house of parliament’s foreign affairs committee, to Interfax news agency: “... Last respects have been paid to al-Baghdadi at least five times in the past. (Also) countering terrorism is a much more difficult task than the physical destruction of its leaders, even the most irreconcilable.”

IRAN

Information Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, accusing the US, its longtime foe, of creating ISIS, said on Twitter: “Not a big deal, You just killed your creature.”