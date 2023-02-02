No place for violence in the name of Islam, says Mufti after 18-year-old detained under ISA

SINGAPORE – There is no place for violence and aggression in the name of Islam, said Singapore’s top Muslim leader in the wake of the detention of an 18-year-old student radicalised by extremist teachings.

In an Instagram post from his office, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir called Muhammad Irfan Danyal Mohamad Nor a “misguided young Muslim who channelled his religious fervour wrongly and dangerously through the online exploitations of extremist ideologues and groups”.

Irfan was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in December 2022 after he planned to stab and kill non-Muslims in dark alleys, carry out a mass-casualty attack at the Amoy Quee Camp by recruiting a suicide car bomber, and construct a C4 explosive to bomb the Keramat Habib Noh grave site at Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Tanjong Pagar.

The Mufti said on Thursday: “There is no place for violence and aggression, not in the name of our faith and our beloved Prophet’s teachings.

“The world must also change its course in order to preserve harmony and mutual respect so that our young and future generations are witnesses to the protection of lives, faiths and beliefs, and places of worship.”