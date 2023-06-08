SM Tharman could be Govt’s ‘winning formula’ in presidential election: Observers

SINGAPORE - Political observers called Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam the People’s Action Party (PAP) Government’s trump card for the presidential election, following his announcement on Thursday that he intends to run for president.

But they also questioned if Mr Tharman’s popularity could deter other hopefuls from throwing their hats into the ring, possibly resulting in a walkover.

Mr Tharman, 66, on Thursday became the first person to openly declare his intention to contest the presidential election, which has to be called before incumbent President Halimah Yacob’s term expires on Sept 13.

Political observer and former nominated MP Zulkifli Baharudin said: “Mr Tharman is the equivalent of what I would call a PAP nuclear option, meaning you can’t think of a better winning formula for the PAP.

“It’s important for any government to endorse a candidate which, while he’s supposed to be independent in his job, is still someone they can work with and win the election.”

He added that Mr Tharman appeals to a wide spectrum of Singaporeans regardless of race, socio-economic class, and even political party.

Observers recalled a 2016 poll of Singaporeans here which showed Mr Tharman as their top choice to be Singapore’s fourth prime minister.

But he ruled out the possibility then, saying: “I’m good at policymaking, I’m good at advising my younger colleagues, and at supporting the PM – not at being the PM. That’s not me.”

Too close to the establishment?

Dr Felix Tan, political analyst and associate lecturer at Nanyang Technological University said there will always be some Singaporeans who will feel that, as a soon-to-be former PAP member running for the presidency, Mr Tharman cuts too much of an establishment figure.

“But I think we need to look at and examine Mr Tharman’s credibility on its own. He has a great international reputation, given his role in so many international organisations,” he said.

“Second, he has strong domestic support. If you look at the general election, his GRC always has among the highest (margin of) votes.”

While Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of policy development, evaluation and data analytics at research consultancy Kantar Public, told ST in May that it is important for the ideal candidate to not be viewed as overly pro-establishment, other observers noted that Mr Tharman may be an exception.

Associate Professor Bilveer Singh from the National University of Singapore political science department said: “He may be associated with the PAP, but everyone knows that Singapore and Singaporeans are more important to him.”

Former MP Inderjit Singh, who worked with Mr Tharman for more than 15 years, said Mr Tharman was willing to challenge the conventional thinking of the Government.

“He is one minister who displayed very independent thinking and was always willing to make bold changes in the ministries he headed,” said Mr Singh.