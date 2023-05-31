askST: What happens next as Singapore gears up for the upcoming presidential election?

SINGAPORE – With President Halimah Yacob’s announcement on Monday that she will not be standing for re-election, the contest to elect Singapore’s next head of state is now wide open. No presidential hopefuls have made public their intention to run yet.

The election has to be called before Madam Halimah’s term ends on Sept 13.

The Straits Times answers questions about what happens next as Singapore gears up to elect its ninth president.

1. When will the election be held?

The election, which is held every six years, has to be called before Madam Halimah’s term ends on Sept 13.

Under the law, the presidential election must be conducted not more than three months before the incumbent’s term expires.

If the office of the president becomes vacant before the incumbent’s term expires and there is no writ of election issued yet or one has been revoked, the poll must be held within six months from the date in which the office was vacated.

In the 2017 election, the Government scheduled the polling date after President Tony Tan Keng Yam’s term expired on Aug 31 that year.

Then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing said then that the adjustment was made given changes that slightly extended the election process. This was to avoid having the presidential election campaigns held during National Day celebrations.

A writ of election was issued on Aug 28, 2017, with Nomination Day on Sept 13 and Polling Day on Sept 23. Madam Halimah was eventually elected unopposed and was sworn in on Sept 14.

At the time, Mr Chan said the Attorney-General had advised that there could be an interval between when the incumbent’s term expires and when the new president assumes office.

The Constitution provides for an acting president until a new one is elected and takes office. Mr Chan said the period in which the acting president shall exercise the functions of the office of the president should not exceed one month.

In 2011, Nomination Day was on Aug 17 and Polling Day on Aug 27. Dr Tan was sworn in on Sept 1, a day after his predecessor Mr SR Nathan’s term of office expired.