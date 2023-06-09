Great MP who will be missed: Jurong GRC residents on Tharman’s presidential bid

SINGAPORE - Mr Sundararajan Palani has owned a small minimart at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre for the past 14 years.

About a decade ago, he met Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam for the first time during one of the MP’s visits to the building. He and other shopkeepers mentioned the poor and unusable condition of the public toilets in the shopping centre, which was opened in 1995 and has about 60 stores.

Renovation works on the toilets started within a month, said Mr Sundararajan, 48.

He also said: “No major works were done on the toilets during my first four years here, but Mr Tharman took immediate action and the toilets were improved greatly.”

Like many of the 50 residents who spoke to The Straits Times on Thursday, he said Mr Tharman has been a “great MP” for the people of Taman Jurong. Mr Sundararajan said he is a genuine and compassionate MP who gets things done promptly.

“Mr Tharman running for presidency is a big loss to the constituency but a great gain for the country,” he added.

Mr Tharman, 66, announced on Thursday that he will step down from his political appointments and run for presidency in the upcoming election, which must be called by the end of President Halimah Yacob’s term on Sept 13.

Many residents in the nearly 40,000-strong Taman Jurong ward had stories of how Mr Tharman had helped them, sometimes without being asked.

Mr Tharman has been the MP of Taman Jurong since the start of his political career in 2001. It is part of the five-member Jurong GRC.

A Taman Jurong Residents’ Committee (RC) member, Madam Lee Lian Peng, recalled how the Senior Minister visited her in her flat when her husband had a stroke five years ago.

She was thankful and touched that he lent an ear and reassured her they will receive the necessary support from the RC.

Madam Lee, 76, said she had met him many times at grassroots events, and he was always kind and approachable.

She said: “I’ll miss his presence around the neighbourhood.”