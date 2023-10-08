Your genes can affect how you react to specific drugs and diseases

SINGAPORE - During a recent routine visit to the endocrine clinic at National University Hospital (NUH), diabetic patient Wesley Tan, 29, was asked by research coordinators if he was keen to join a pilot study that aims to tell individuals ahead of time if a particular drug is unsafe or ineffective for them.

He said yes and became one of 122 individuals who signed up for the study. Mr Tan was only 17 when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and he had to learn how to give himself insulin injections before meals.

“I remember doing it at a hawker centre and at the table beside me, a father told his daughter, ‘You better study. If not, next time, you’ll take drugs like this man!’” Mr Tan said.

Having to inject insulin about four or five times a day, and go for follow-up checks every three months, he is constantly reminded of the need to take care of his health.

“There may come a time when I will require medication for any sort of illness that (may come),” he said. High blood sugar levels can lead to various complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, nerve damage and more.

Pilot participants take a test that screens for a panel of genes, to see if they have genetic variants that could lead to a bad reaction from medications commonly used for conditions such as stroke, cancer and depression, or render them less effective or useless.

This is a field in precision medicine known as pharmacogenomics (PGx), which looks at how a person’s genes affect the way he reacts or responds to drugs.

It is an example of precision medicine, an approach to disease treatment and prevention that takes into account the individual differences in genes, environments and lifestyles.

Singapore’s drive to use precision medicine is led by Precision Health Research, Singapore (Precise). It was set up in 2021 to coordinate a whole-of-government effort to implement Singapore’s National Precision Medicine strategy.

This 10-year precision medicine research road map is now in its second phase.

The first phase established a Singaporean reference database containing 10,000 genomes, with the SG10K genetic study. One of the findings was that one in four Singaporeans carries a genetic variant that increases the risk of life-threatening side effects from at least one medication.

In the second phase, the SG100K study focuses on the influence of genes, environments and lifestyles on a person’s health. It involves five pilots – including the one on PGx, funded by Precise, to determine how best to implement national programmes offering such precision health screenings.

Phase three, which could start in 2025, would involve many more participants, said Professor Patrick Tan, executive director of Precise.

“You can expand precision medicine away from the individual to populations as well. And this is where the engagement of efforts such as Healthier SG comes into play,” he said.

Healthier SG is the recently launched national preventative health programme that aims to pair Singapore residents with a primary care physician, who will help them take charge of their health.