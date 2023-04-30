More taking DNA tests to predict diseases; KKH sees five-fold increase in demand

SINGAPORE - The use of consumer genetic tests to predict health conditions has grown in popularity, in spite of warnings by experts, including the Ministry of Health (MOH), over privacy concerns and the accuracy of results that may not be backed by scientific data.

Consumer genetic tests, which usually involve a home-based saliva kit, typically give access to ancestry testing and basic health information screening such as obesity and hair loss.

But some direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic test providers also claim to be able to predict increased risk of cancers.

Ms Breanna Cham, senior principal genetic counsellor at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said the results from screenings to predict predispositions to health conditions may cause undue alarm.

“Due to inadequate or even absence of pre-test and post-test counselling provided, patients may often misinterpret the DTC genetic test results, leading to unnecessary worry and anxiety, especially if the results show concerns for an increased ‘health risk’,” she added.

Genetic counsellors like her are trained to interpret results and explain to patients so that they can understand their diagnoses and anticipate medical needs and care options.

Ms Cham said clinical DNA tests are conducted to diagnose, predict and screen patients for diseases. DTC tests are generally not diagnostic.

She added that while genetic variations may confer an increased risk of disease, they do not guarantee the development of the disease.

Ms Cham said the accuracy of DNA testing done in a credible laboratory is extremely high.

“However, what is relevant is the rate of detection of a test being run.

“Not all conditions that are suspected to be genetic have an identified gene linked to the disease,” she said, adding that it is important to know that a ‘normal’ test result does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of a genetic condition.

“At the same time, not all genetic variations cause disease.”

KKH conducts a large volume of clinical DNA testing in Singapore. Since 2006, it has been running the National Expanded Newborn screening programme, which aims to screen all babies born in Singapore for metabolic and heritable diseases.

More parents are opting to have their children tested. The hospital said the volume of clinical DNA testing it conducts has increased approximately fivefold over the past 10 years.