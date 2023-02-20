New study uncovers genetic risks of getting disease among different ethnicities in Singapore

SINGAPORE – A new study covering about 10,000 people in Singapore has identified genetic variations which predispose people of different ethnicities here to certain medical conditions and adverse drug responses.

The upshot is that a better understanding of the genetic risk of getting a disease can enhance the preventive care strategy under the Republic’s Healthier SG initiative that will be rolled out later in 2023.

The study found that mutations leading to familial hypercholesterolemia – a genetic condition in which high cholesterol levels are passed down in families – were more common among Chinese people.

The mutations were found in 1.05 per cent of Chinese participants, compared with 0.15 per cent of Indians and 0.25 per cent of Malays.

And while there were no differences in cancer predisposition across the races overall, genetic variants in some genes that predispose carriers to hereditary breast and ovarian cancer were seen in one in 110 Malays, one in 160 Indians and one in 160 Chinese.

The study, published in scientific journal Nature Communications in November 2022, built on another study published in Nature Genetics in January 2023, where researchers from the Genome Institute of Singapore mapped a genomic reference database of almost 10,000 Singaporeans.

Participants comprised ethnic Chinese, Malays and Indians with a median age of 47. Of these participants, 57.3 per cent were female.

This database revealed millions of genetic variants previously undetected in studies of Western populations, said Precision Health Research, Singapore (Precise). It coordinates efforts under the country’s 10-year National Precision Medicine strategy.

The study published in Nature Communications also identified genetic variations that can predict adverse reactions to treatments such as anti-epileptic medications and chemotherapy.

It reported that 26.8 per cent of participants carried a genetic variant that raises the risk of life-threatening side effects of at least one medication.

Knowing if someone carries such a genetic variant can help reduce side effects when these specific drugs are prescribed, Precise said.

The study, which aims to provide early insights for SG100k, a project to map the DNA and the complete set of genes of 100,000 Singaporeans, was led by researchers from Precise and institutions such as the Agency for Science Technology and Research and the Duke-NUS Medical School.

The study is needed because while Asians make up 60 per cent of the world’s population, they are under-represented in current genomic studies, said Precise executive director Patrick Tan, adding that this is especially so for South-east Asians.

Precise noted that this under-representation increases the risk of misdiagnosis or mistreatment by healthcare professionals unfamiliar with managing genetic disorders in non-European populations.