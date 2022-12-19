The promise that precision medicine offers Singapore

The SG100K genetic study is a step in a potentially revolutionary field. But as with all tech breakthroughs, there are ethical and other dilemmas that need attention as well, said Singapore’s Health Minister at last week’s official launch of the research project. Here are edited excerpts of his speech.

In 1990, the Human Genome Project generated the first sequence of the human genome, which cost many billions of dollars and took many years. Now, with a small blood sample, it can be done in a few hours on a laptop, costing a few hundred dollars. That is how far and how fast genomics science has progressed.

Under SG100K, with the blueprints of 100,000 participants, the researchers will monitor and follow their health and well-being through the years. Researchers will cross-reference disease registries, and to health, social and environmental records.

Governments around the world – including the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland and Japan – have initiated similar studies. While their studies have a larger base of participants, SG100K took a multi-ethnic approach, involving population segments that may have been under-represented in previous studies in other countries.

This will give scientists a deep understanding, in an Asian context, of the interactions between nature – the genome – and nurture – social and environmental conditions and factors.

Implications for healthcare

What are the implications of that knowledge, especially for healthcare? In short, it will enable and turbocharge the development of precision medicine.

Let me give a layman’s explanation.

When we want to repair a machine or maintain a building, having a full blueprint of the subject makes a huge difference to the engineer or technician. They will know exactly where to find the problem and fix it. Similarly, if an IT specialist knows the source code of a computer virus that is causing a lot of problems, they can zoom in to the specific lines of source code to neutralise it. That is the value of a blueprint.

In precision medicine, with this human blueprint in hand, we can fix diseases in very precise ways, at their roots, and even customise treatment and care for patients. Let me give a couple of examples of what is possible, starting with targeted and optimised disease treatment.

On average, only about one in four patients diagnosed with cancer or Alzheimer’s disease responds to medication that is currently available. For many other common diseases including diabetes, irregular heartbeat and asthma, the corresponding figure is in the range of 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

This means that while patients may be given the same treatment, not all will experience the same expected benefits, and it must be so because every human being is different.

We all have different blueprints. Precision medicine enables clinicians to move beyond this “one size fits all” approach to medication and treatment. If the clinician knows the genetic make-up of the patient, he or she can potentially understand which drugs work better for that particular patient.

Precision medicine can be used to identify individuals who are at higher risk of developing certain diseases. This provides the basis for early preventive interventions.

For example, studies showed that familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), an inherited condition that results in very high cholesterol levels, can lead to higher risk of heart attacks, even at a young age. Hence in the UK, first-degree relatives of those with suspected FH are genetically screened to determine if they are at risk, and where necessary, to start them on preventive oral medication early.

With the findings of SG100K, we can identify many more correlations between patients’ genetic make-up, their social and environmental factors, and onset of severe diseases. These provide powerful bases for preventive care.