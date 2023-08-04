New manufacturing facility, task force set up as Singapore ups game in cell and gene therapy

SINGAPORE – A new 2,000 sq m cell therapy manufacturing facility aims to meet the increasing demand for cell and gene therapy (CGT) in the Republic, and allow patients to receive such treatments faster.

The facility, under the Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute, Singapore (Actris), includes 14 clean suites which comply with good manufacturing practice standards, four translational laboratories and a quality control laboratory.

Hospitals, research institutions and biotech start-ups will be able to use the facility to support their work in areas such as cell selection and genetic modification.

A task force has also been formed to develop and support the growing field of precision medicine. Convened by the Ministry of Health, it will be chaired by Director-General of Health Professor Kenneth Mak and include clinicians, researchers and health economists.

Cell therapy is a growing field of medicine where living cells are used to treat a variety of diseases and conditions.

It falls under the sphere of precision medicine, where treatments are tailored to meet the specific needs of patients.

Such treatments can be costly. For example, Kymriah Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy – where certain blood cells are extracted from a patient, manipulated to target cancer cells, then reinfused into the patient – reportedly costs US$475,000 (S$637,000).

Market research firm Grand View Research said the global cell therapy market is expected to reach US$15.89 billion by 2028, from US$5.46 billion currently.

The facility was launched on Friday during the first Singapore Cell and Gene Therapy Conference, held at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS). It is located in NCCS’ 24-storey building on the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) campus.

Actris chairman Professor Chee Yam Cheng described the facility as a game-changer for Singapore’s cell therapy ecosystem.

“Being able to manufacture high-quality cell therapies locally will mean that treatments can reach our patients in less time, and they get access to life-saving therapies sooner,” he noted.

Including those undergoing clinical trials, Singapore sees about 100 patients each year who require cell and gene therapy treatments, which are usually offered to those who have not responded well to conventional treatments for conditions such as aggressive leukaemia and lymphoma.

The institute’s interim executive director Associate Professor Danny Soon said the facility would help to contribute to ground-breaking work in the advancement of cancer treatment and regenerative medicine, referring to new treatments to heal tissues and organs.