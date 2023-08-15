TTSH rolls out multiple gene testing for clinical research on prevention of diseases

SINGAPORE - Imagine an advanced genetic scorecard that can tell you how likely you are to develop common chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, based on genetic markers specific for Asians.

Genetic markers can help link an inherited disease with the responsible gene.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory is now able to offer multiple-gene testing to its patients, as the lab expands its capabilities to offer advanced multiple-gene testing to facilitate clinical research for prediction and prevention of diseases.

One of the areas these capabilities will be applied is in predicting heart disease.

In a press briefing at TTSH on Tuesday, Adjunct Associate Professor Leong Khai Pang, head and senior consultant at the department of personalised medicine, said that since 2017, the hospital has been offering single-gene pharmacogenetic tests. These are tests done to see how a patient responds to certain medications.

Common examples are tests for drugs like carbamazepine, which is used to treat certain types of seizures, and allopurinol, which is used to treat gout.

To expand the lab’s capabilities, the hospital collaborated with biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2022 to develop a customised array with Asia-specific markers. An array allows scientists to perform an experiment on thousands of genetic markers at the same time.

Through this partnership, TTSH is now able to simultaneously assess multiple genes, and implement polygenic risk scores – which is a measure of disease risk based on an individual’s genetic information.

Associate Professor Rinkoo Dalan, senior consultant at TTSH’s department of endocrinology, said that the lab and clinicians will be working together on a three-year research trial from 2024 to predict who will be at risk of a heart attack.

About 1,000 patients who either have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or obesity will be recruited for the personalised cardiometabolic research management (Predict-2-Prevent) programme, which is sponsored by Ng Teng Fong Foundation and the National Healthcare Group.

Fifty thousand gene variants will be assessed to derive an individual’s polygenic risk score. The risk score is then interpreted in context of the trial’s participants and the top 20 per cent is considered high risk.

“The problem with cardiovascular risk is that not one gene gives a risk, it’s a mixture of many genes combined together that confers a higher cardiovascular risk. So we actually need to look at all the risks and then combine it together as one single risk score,” said Prof Rinkoo.

These patients will then receive more intensive treatment or engaged more to make lifestyle changes.

“We also want to make the message clear that it is not genetic destiny. (Having a high risk) just means that you have to take extra care of yourself,” said Prof Rinkoo.