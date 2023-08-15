TTSH rolls out multiple gene testing for clinical research on prevention of diseases

A medical laboratory scientist preparing blood samples for the extraction of DNA at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Lee Li Ying
Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago

SINGAPORE - Imagine an advanced genetic scorecard that can tell you how likely you are to develop common chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, based on genetic markers specific for Asians.

Genetic markers can help link an inherited disease with the responsible gene.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory is now able to offer multiple-gene testing to its patients, as the lab expands its capabilities to offer advanced multiple-gene testing to facilitate clinical research for prediction and prevention of diseases.

One of the areas these capabilities will be applied is in predicting heart disease.

In a press briefing at TTSH on Tuesday, Adjunct Associate Professor Leong Khai Pang, head and senior consultant at the department of personalised medicine, said that since 2017, the hospital has been offering single-gene pharmacogenetic tests. These are tests done to see how a patient responds to certain medications.

Common examples are tests for drugs like carbamazepine, which is used to treat certain types of seizures, and allopurinol, which is used to treat gout.

To expand the lab’s capabilities, the hospital collaborated with biotechnology company Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2022 to develop a customised array with Asia-specific markers. An array allows scientists to perform an experiment on thousands of genetic markers at the same time.

Through this partnership, TTSH is now able to simultaneously assess multiple genes, and implement polygenic risk scores – which is a measure of disease risk based on an individual’s genetic information.

Associate Professor Rinkoo Dalan, senior consultant at TTSH’s department of endocrinology, said that the lab and clinicians will be working together on a three-year research trial from 2024 to predict who will be at risk of a heart attack.

About 1,000 patients who either have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or obesity will be recruited for the personalised cardiometabolic research management (Predict-2-Prevent) programme, which is sponsored by Ng Teng Fong Foundation and the National Healthcare Group.

Fifty thousand gene variants will be assessed to derive an individual’s polygenic risk score. The risk score is then interpreted in context of the trial’s participants and the top 20 per cent is considered high risk.

“The problem with cardiovascular risk is that not one gene gives a risk, it’s a mixture of many genes combined together that confers a higher cardiovascular risk. So we actually need to look at all the risks and then combine it together as one single risk score,” said Prof Rinkoo.

These patients will then receive more intensive treatment or engaged more to make lifestyle changes.

“We also want to make the message clear that it is not genetic destiny. (Having a high risk) just means that you have to take extra care of yourself,” said Prof Rinkoo.

More On This Topic
New study uncovers genetic risks of getting disease among different ethnicities in Singapore
Scrutinising genes of a population to boost health and treatment

The trial will also study the cost involved in doing polygenic risk scoring for the entire Singapore population, and cost-savings if cardiovascular risk is managed properly in the long run. To help clinicians communicate genetic risks better, qualitative studies will also be done on how patients perceive the risk in terms of management, added Prof Rinkoo.

She said the efficacy of using polygenic risk score to predict heart disease will also be assessed using surrogate measures of cardiovascular risk. These measures include looking at the carotid arteries using ultrasound to assess for thickness. The thicker the carotid arteries are, the more likely they have cardiovascular risk.

Carotid arteries are major blood vessels that provide the brain’s blood supply.

Dr Goh Liuh Ling, senior principal scientific officer at TTSH’s department of personalised medicine, said such efforts to drive precision medicine are also aligned with nation’s move towards preventative healthcare under Healthier SG.

“We envision a future in which the capability to stratify patients based on risks of developing a certain disease will allow individuals to exercise early intervention and ultimately lead to healthier lives, and in some cases, avoid hefty costs associated with managing disease.”

Dr Goh added: “This will not only deliver value to patients but also bring us one step closer toward realising Singapore’s goal of shifting from sick care to preventative healthcare and offer a sustainable way to serve the evolving healthcare needs of Singaporeans.”

More On This Topic
Healthier SG care plans will be more personalised over time with use of apps: Ong Ye Kung
Wanted: Men aged 30 to 40 for national study to map DNA of 100,000 Singaporeans

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top